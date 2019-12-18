The Apalachee boys' basketball team had few problems dispatching North Oconee on Tuesday, Dec. 17, rolling to a 70-39 victory over the Titans at home.
Senior point guard Jamonte Wallace led the Wildcats (4-7) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and recorded 7 assists. Jeremiah Chance hit five from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while Brayson Hayes added 11 points.
In girls' action Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats fell 59-44 to North Oconee.
Apalachee (2-9) got 13 points from senior Joanna Gross. Kesley Knox and Jasmine Williams both finished with 10 points.
Both Apalachee teams will be back in action Friday, Dec. 20, when they travel to Madison County. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats will then compete next week in a Christmas tournament at Johnson University in Tennessee, while the Lady Wildcats will take part in a Christmas tournament at Pope next week.
The teams will open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday, Jan. 3, when they host Dacula.
