The Apalachee boys' basketball team got the season off to a solid start Tuesday, Nov. 12, throttling Flowery Branch 58-37 at home.
Senior point guard Jamonte Wallace led the Wildcats with 20 points, while Brayson Hayes added 11. Shaan Cook and Montee Flahn had 8 points apiece, and Jeremiah Chance chipped in 6. Quincy Tate had 3 points, and Chase Reed scored 2.
Apalachee outscored the Falcons 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 25-13 lead at the break and stretched the advantage out further in the second half.
In girls' action Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats lost 70-31 to Flowery Branch in their opener.
Both Apalachee teams will be back in action Thursday, Nov. 14, when they visit North Oconee. Tip-off for the girls' game is set for 7 p.m. with the boys' game slated to start at 8:30 p.m.
