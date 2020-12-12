A team-wide coronavirus-related quarantine has sidelined Apalachee's girls' basketball team, a week after the entire boys' team had to enter a 10-day quarantine due to a player testing positive.
The quarantine postponed the Lady Wildcats' GHSA Region 8-AAAAA games against Clarke Central and Johnson, Gainesville that had been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, respectively. And Apalachee also had to cancel a non-region game that had been scheduled at rival Winder-Barrow on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12. The AHS-WBHS boys' game had already been canceled, and it's the first season ever since Apalachee opened in 2000 that the two schools won't play each other in basketball.
Apalachee's girls (3-5, 1-0 region) are scheduled to play again Dec. 22 at home against East Hall in a non-region game. Lady Wildcats coach Derrick Allen said the team was working to reschedule the games with Clarke Central and Johnson.
The Wildcat boys were scheduled to return to the floor Tuesday in a region home game against Johnson.
