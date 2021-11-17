As Apalachee head boys’ basketball coach Ty Rowland puts it, outsiders could take a 30,000-foot view of his team, see that it graduated three starters from last season and pencil it in for a rebuilding year.
But as the Wildcats demonstrated in their season-opening 72-69 overtime win at Flowery Branch on Saturday, Nov. 13, they have the capability of putting together a solid season and returning to the state playoffs after a two-year hiatus.
That last trip to the playoffs in GHSA Class 6A was Rowland’s first season at Apalachee, when the Wildcats surprised the Region 8-AAAAAA field by entering the region tournament seeded fifth and winning three games to take home the crown, so the coach knows that teams can catch fire at just the right time.
“Our goal every year is to make the state tournament; we want to get hot and win that one game to get in,” said Rowland, whose team played its second game of the year Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Mountain View and is scheduled to play five non-region games total before opening up its Region 8-AAAAA slate Dec. 10 against Eastside. “We know it’s a long road ahead and not anything that happens quickly, and we don’t shy away from that. We try to talk about it as a team so that there are no nerves when that moment comes.”
The Wildcats are slated to return two key senior starters, who have been with the team since Rowland arrived in 2018, in forward Josue Capeles-Torres and point guard Elijah Contreras. Early on, Apalachee will need to count on other players to step up while Capeles-Torres recovers from medical issues, but once the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder returns, the Wildcats will again have a versatile player on the inside who averaged 12.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks last winter but also proved to be effective out on the perimeter by knocking down 42% of his 3-point shots.
Rowland offered high praise for Contreras, saying his leadership skills at the point have “improved drastically.”
“He’s dependable and hard-working, a true coach’s player,” Rowland said. “He does a good job of putting guys in the right positions on the floor, and his overall game has really improved. He’s worked a lot on his shot to showcase it more this year. We’re going to put a lot on (Capeles Torres’ and Contreras’) shoulders, but they’ve come into their own and are ready to lead us.”
Apalachee also is expecting even bigger contributions this season from juniors Shermarion Clark and Tushyne Johnson, the first two players off the bench in last year’s rotation, and the pair didn’t disappoint in the opener at Flowery Branch as Clark led the team with 18 points and Johnson finished with 17.
“(Clark) has really made that jump,” Rowland said. “He plays year-round and has taken a leap to where he’s an uber-competitor and isn’t scared of anybody. He plays the 4 at 5-11, so he is undersized for his role. But he plays strong with the ball; he’s not scared of contact. He loves to get downhill, he’s tough in transition, and he’s a hard-nosed defender.
“(Johnson) has been one of those kids that everyone talks so much about his potential. His goal is to turn that into reality and prove on the court that he has it, and he’s on his way to doing that. His decision-making has improved. He’s shooting the ball much better. He’s put on some weight, and he’s not scared to take a hit.”
Apalachee also got 10 points in the opening win from senior forward Esnowles German, and he and several others will round out a roster that Rowland believes should ultimately prove to be deeper than the five-win team that went through a rebuilding spell a year ago.
“Even though we only won five last year, the JV team was 11-3, so we know the potential is there,” Rowland said. “This is a really good group that loves basketball and plays well together. All of them are fine not having to get that praise all the time. It doesn’t matter to them who gets credit. We just don’t have any selfish guys.”
Rowland hopes the team-first mentality will serve the Wildcats well in navigating a challenging region, with preseason No. 6 Clarke Central and No. 7 Walnut Grove expected to be the favorites.
“If you compare our team to some others, we’re not going to be the team that has that one guy that everyone keys on, but we have a bunch of guys who can contribute,” Rowland said. “Most of all, I like our competitiveness. There’s no give-up in these guys. We know we’re still at the point where there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but our focus is keeping the chin up, moving on to the next play and not sulking in our mistakes. You can learn a lot from the things you mess up, and by the time region comes, the guys can be confident in themselves that they will have a good season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.