Watching Apalachee’s football team snap a long postseason drought this fall, Derrick Allen, the school’s head girls’ basketball coach, described a sense of “playoff fever” that has fallen over the other athletic programs, particularly the Lady Wildcats who enter this season again trying to punch their first-ever state tournament ticket.
Allen, who is now in his third season with the program, believes this Apalachee team is capable of doing just that with a mix of six returning players who either started or saw significant varsity action last year and a group of talented newcomers. But he also said recently the team wasn’t at “midseason form” just yet and that the success could take some time to develop before the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA tournament in February.
That “work-in-progress” prognosis was evident in the Lady Wildcats’ season opener Saturday, Nov. 13, when they fell 63-32 at Flowery Branch.
“We just have to come together and put it all together,” said Allen, whose team played its second game of the season Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Mountain View. “We’re one of those programs that has players coming from other teams at the school like softball, volleyball and cross country that have experienced postseason success, and we’re hoping that’s going to pay off. The returning players we have are a nice blend with the others, most of whom played JV last year. There’s familiarity there and they’ve all done a good job grasping what we’re trying to do.
“We’re going to be more athletic this year, and we hope to be a contender. We feel like we have a chance to be in the top three in this region, qualify for the playoffs and, hopefully if things go our way in the region tournament, host the first round of the playoffs. Our non-region schedule is very competitive this year, and that should set us up well for region play.”
Leading the core group of Apalachee returners this year will be Jasmine Williams, the team’s lone senior. Williams, who scored 14 points in the opener against Flowery Branch to lead the team, averaged 11.3 points and 8 rebounds last year and recorded several double-doubles while playing in the post, but Allen said she’ll see more time on the perimeter this season to help the Lady Wildcats produce more scoring.
“Jasmine has taken some strides, and we think she’s going to be able to perform well on the wing with there being some times that she’ll be in the post,” Allen said. “She’s expanded her game and is trying to add that consistent 3-point shot. So there will be times she’s in the low post, but others when she’s helping us 20 feet from the basket. She’s like a Swiss army knife.”
Junior Averie Akin, a three-sport athlete at the school and third-year basketball starter who Allen said “worked harder than anyone in the offseason,” will be running the point and should present a challenge to opposing defenses with her athleticism.
Juniors Carlie Lumpkin and Cyara Bradford will see their minutes increase with Bradford also shifting out to the perimeter more, while the team will look to 5-foot-11 sophomore Justanna Smoot to build off the success she had last year when Allen called her up to the varsity squad following a string of injuries.
Sophomores Hannah Hollingsworth, Alyssa Willer, Bre Ashe and Fran Gonzalez and freshmen Abi Verne and Desiree Trudel round out the roster for Apalachee to start the year.
The consistent struggle for past Lady Wildcat teams has been generating enough offense, and Allen is hopeful this year’s team will begin reversing that trend.
“We’re still developing that outside shot with a lot of players, but nothing magical happens overnight,” he said. “We’ve faced a lot of teams that have (played a zone defense against) us and dared us to make jump shots. I think we’ve gotten better, and now having the ability to put five guards will help us when we get pressed. We’ll be able to speed up, run fast breaks and take advantage of some mismatches. We should have more people in place to hit those outside shots.”
Eventually, Allen hopes that improvement will translate to the Lady Wildcats earning that elusive playoff berth. He rates Greenbrier, the preseason No. 4 team in Class 5A, and Loganville as the two favorites in the region, but believes his team will be in the mix with the rest.
“We’ve got to be able to take care of our business, and part of that is defending our home court,” Allen said. “And now that our core group has another year under their belt, we’ve got to be able to pick up some region road wins to set us up for success. Identifying everyone’s role on the team is going to be critical. We’re not going to have 11 people lead the team in scoring, so we’ve got to pinpoint who our clutch shooter is, who our best perimeter defender is. We talk about individual situations and what each player brings to the table, and when the game’s on the line, that’s what we’ve got to hang our hat on.
“I want our players to experience what other teams here at Apalachee have, and I think some of those players who have experienced it in other sports are going to help for a winning culture and attitude with our program. I’m super excited to work with this group, and we’re looking to shake things up.”
