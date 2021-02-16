The Apalachee basketball teams’ seasons came to an end Monday, Feb. 15, in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA tournament, as the Wildcats boys lost 61-33 at Greenbrier and the Lady Wildcats dropped a 51-34 contest at Walnut Grove.
Both teams were looking for upsets in order to clinch state playoff berths, but weren’t able to do. The Walnut Grove girls and Greenbrier boys advanced to the tournament semifinals at Walnut Grove — Wednesday, Feb. 17, for the girls and Thursday, Feb. 18, for the boys. The consolation and championship games will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at Walnut Grove.
The sixth-seeded Apalachee boys (5-15) entered Monday’s game having won three of their last four outings and with confidence after having upset third-seeded Greenbrier 45-41 on Jan. 26. But they struggled to generate enough scoring against a tough Wolfpack defense. The Wildcats trailed 9-8 after a quarter, but the Wolfpack (15-9) outscored them 12-4 in the second quarter and 17-8 in the third to pull away. Cyrus Wilder led Greenbrier with 16 points.
Apalachee was led by Isaiah Starks’ 12 points. Chase Reed added 10 points, and Josue Capeles Torres finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds.
“I hate that it ended that way, but the boys fought their hearts out,” said Apalachee coach Ty Rowland, whose team returned only one starter this year from last season’s team. “(Winning three of four games late in the season, including upsets over Greenbrier and Loganville) shows we came a long way and improved a lot.”
In the girls’ game Monday, Walnut Grove made it three wins in three tries this year against Apalachee (5-18). The Lady Wildcats were led by Hannah Hollingsworth, who scored 9 points, and Averie Akin added 8 points.
The Apalachee girls had no seniors on this year’s team and are slated to bring everyone back next winter.
