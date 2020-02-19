For the second straight season, the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys' basketball team is heading to the Elite Eight.
The Knights held off a late push from Southland Academy of Americus on Wednesday, Feb. 19, winning 52-49 in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs at the Heritage School in Newnan.
BCA (13-15), the No. 3 seed from Region 4, will play in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, against Region 1 champion Heritage at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon. The defending state champion Hawks defeated BCA in the Final Four last year at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
Meanwhile, the BCA girls' team saw its season come to an end Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a 50-45 loss at Deerfield-Windsor in Albany.
The Lady Knights, the No. 4 seed from Region 4, pushed the Region 3 champion to the limit and had a 45-43 lead with less than two minutes to go but couldn't hold on.
Deerfield-Windsor advanced to take on Trinity Christian School of Dublin on Friday, Feb. 21, at Tattnall.
Check back online at barrownewsjournal.com for more BCA hoops coverage and see coverage of Saturday's quarterfinal game in the Feb. 26 edition.
