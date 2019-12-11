The Bear Creek Middle School basketball teams will host a Christmas tournament Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 14.
The teams competing in both tournaments are Bear Creek, Bethlehem Christian Academy, Oglethorpe County and Prince Avenue Christian School.
Below is the schedule:
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Bear Creek girls vs. BCA, 4:30 p.m.
Bear Creek boys vs. BCA, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Oglethorpe County girls vs. Prince Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Oglethorpe County boys vs. Prince Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Girls' consolation, 9 a.m.
Boys' consolation, 10 a.m.
Girls' championship, 11 a.m.
Boys' championship, noon
