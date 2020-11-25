Winder-Barrow got 26 points from junior Tim Loud, and the Bulldoggs defeated Hebron Christian Academy 70-65 Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the championship of the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School.
The Bulldoggs (3-0) outscored Hebron (2-1) 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 33-24 halftime lead, extended that advantage to 52-40 through three quarters and then held of a late charge by the Lions.
Alex Gibson posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Wyatt Fricks had 16 points and 9 rebounds, and Isaiah Nelson-Ododa finished with 9 points and 10 boards. Fricks and Nelson-Ododa also had a pair of blocks apiece.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, when it faces off with Peachtree Ridge in the NGR Showcase at the Buford Arena.
In girls' action Tuesday, Winder-Barrow dropped the fifth-place game of the Jackson EMC tournament to Alpharetta 56-48. The Lady Bulldoggs (1-2) will face Banks County at 9 a.m. Saturday in the NGR Showcase.
