Former Apalachee High School and Butler University basketball standout Kamar Baldwin is set to continue his playing career after recently signing his first professional contract.
Baldwin has signed with Turk Telekom of Turkey’s Basketball Super League over other pro offers, he told the Indianapolis Star.
Baldwin was not a projected draft pick in this year’s NBA draft and would have had to try to make it on a roster as an undrafted free agent, but playing in Europe, where the top leagues are frequently scouted by NBA teams, will give him a chance to play at the pro level and possibly earn a chance down the road.
A four-year starter at guard for Butler, the 6-foot-1 Baldwin had an outstanding senior season in 2019-20, earning a spot on the All-Big East first team and being named the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year. He was also one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, which recognizes the nation’s top shooting guard.
Baldwin became a more prominent scorer as his career at Butler progressed, and he averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a senior, leading the Bulldogs to a 22-9 record before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic right before postseason play began.
In what turned out to be Baldwin’s final collegiate game, he scored a career-high 36 points and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Bulldogs to a 72-71 win over Xavier on March 7.
Baldwin finished his collegiate career as the fourth-all-time leading scorer at Butler with 1,956 points.
Baldwin is represented by the Next Sports agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.