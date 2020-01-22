The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys’ basketball team had three players in doubles figures but it was not enough to overcome visiting Loganville Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
In a game between two familiar rivals, the LCA Lions remained undefeated in GISA Region 4-AAA play with a 54-45 win. With LCA set to move to the Georgia High School Association, the rivalry between the schools will cease, at least for a while.
Jacob Adams scored 13 points for BCA while Andrew Richey added 11 points and Laine Jean Francois finished with 10.
The Knights (7-12, 1-3 region) played well at times, especially in the first half. BCA led by three points after the first quarter and continued to stay in front at halftime, 25-20. At one point in the second quarter, BCA led 19-7.
By midway through the third quarter, however, LCA (9-4, 4-0 region) had taken a 30-27 lead after a 3-pointer by Gavin Sharp.
“They came back in the second half like we knew they would,” Knights coach William Steele said. “Coming in I really thought we had a chance to get this one. We were ready to play and had a very strong first half. I am proud of the effort our players gave, especially in the first two quarters.”
Once LCA began its second-half rally, the BCA coach said his team rushed some attempts from the field. Some missed layups and free throws also hurt the Knights’ cause.
The Lions regained the lead with 3:25 left in the third quarter and would not relinquish it for the remainder of the night. BCA tied the game at 32 following a basket by Adams, but a three by Sharp gave the advantage back to LCA.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Lions led 40-34 and would not lead by less than four points the remainder of the way. Two free throws by Jordan Jackson with 2:12 left gave LCA a 50-39 lead and sealed the win.
“Our defense was strong in the first half,” Steele said. “We were rotating and communicating. It was a great thing for a coach to see. LCA is a good team though and (Jordan) Jackson is a great player.”
Sharp paced the Lions with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jackson finished with 14. Jacob Johnson added seven points for LCA.
“We struggled some early,” Lions coach Mark Davis said. “Their zone hurt us in the first half. They did a nice job with their 2-3 zone. We couldn’t seem to buy a basket to start with.”
LCA switched to a man-to-man defense and its offense slowly began to come around.
“BCA likes to keep it in the high 40s or low 50s and they did that,” Davis said. “We were able to generate enough offense to pull away late. We tried to speed the game up and were able to do that just enough.”
BCA hosts Lanier Christian on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a road region game at Augusta Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s all a process and we are still early in that process,” Steele said. “We will regroup and be ready to go for our next games.”
There was no varsity girls game Tuesday as LCA did not field a team this season. The Lady Knights are currently 9-9 on the year and 1-2 in region play. They’ll host Lanier Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday and play at Augusta Prep at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
