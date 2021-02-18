Bethlehem Christian Academy's boys' basketball team will play for a region championship Friday, Feb. 19, after beating Westfield 52-47 on Thursday in the GISA Region 4-AAA tournament semifinals at John Milledge Academy.
The third-seeded Knights (9-10) won for the second time in three tries this season against the second-seeded Hornets (8-13) and will take on top-seeded JMA (22-1) at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the finals.
BCA will play in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Knights are currently ranked ninth in AAA by MaxPreps, just behind No. 8 Bulloch Academy, their most likely first-round opponent in the 16-team field.
The Knights could drastically improve their ranking with an upset of the top-ranked Trojans, though that will be a tall task. JMA won both regular-season meetings between the two teams, including a 75-44 win in Milledgeville on Feb. 12.
BCA's girls will be playing Westminster of Augusta in the girls' region tournament consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday.
