Winder-Barrow High School Lady Bulldoggs basketball coach Kimberly Garren said she could handle her team’s loss on Tuesday, Nov. 19, as long as her players learn from it.
WBHS (1-1) had 22 points from sophomore Taniyah Parrish and 10 points from senior Daisia Stillwell but finished on the short end of a 58-47 game with the Lady Titans (4-0).
Trailing 30-18 at halftime, the Lady Bulldoggs outscored North Oconee 17-8 in the third quarter to trail by only three points going into the game’s final eight minutes.
The Lady Titans, however, used a 20-12 run of their own to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
“I was happy with how we responded after halftime,” Garren said. “We got in early foul trouble and we ended up playing more than 60 percent of the game with two freshmen and two sophomores as part of the lineup. One of the sophomores didn’t play varsity last season. That’s a lot of pressure for young players to handle at this level.”
Parrish had 4 points in the first quarter before scoring 8 in the second. The sophomore scored 5 points in the third quarter before adding 5 more in the fourth.
Kiona Lindsay added 7 points while Trinity Butler and Keonna Hamler both added 3. All of Hamler’s points were from the foul line.
North Oconee led 11-8 after the first and pushed its advantage to 12 by halftime.
WBHS tied the game at 35 after a pair of free throws by Stillwell with 1:37 left in the third quarter. The Lady Titans scored the final three points of the quarter.
The turning point in the final quarter came after a 3-pointer by North Oconee with 7:10 left. That increased the Lady Titan lead to 7 and it quickly became 9 after a turnover and another basket a few seconds later.
“I told the players tonight doesn’t impact our season unless we don’t learn from it,” Garren said. “We want to reach our peak by the end of January.”
The Lady Bulldoggs will compete in the Tabo’s Thanksgiving Tournament at Jefferson High School beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, against Jefferson.
