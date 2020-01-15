While disappointed with her team’s home loss to Dacula on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Winder-Barrow High School coach Kimberly Garren said she wanted her players not to lose perspective on what still lies ahead for them this season.
The Lady Bulldoggs (11-8 overall, 2-3 in Region 8-AAAAAA) managed just one first-half basket from the floor and saw the Lady Falcons ultimately cruise to a 69-40 victory. Dacula (18-2 overall, 5-0 region) never trailed in the contest, leading 20-6 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
“Dacula is a very good team,” Garren said. “They have height, strength, speed and experience. That’s a tough combination to go against when you are young and inexperienced.”
The Lady Bulldoggs played better in the second half but were never able to recover from their slow start. Taniyah Parrish, who had Winder-Barrow’s lone score from the field in the first half, scored a team-high 22 points. Parrish scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth.
“Our offense needs to work better as a unit,” Garren said. “We have to play hard on every possession. We have a lot of talent and we can still do well this season. We just need more game experience. That’s how we look at each game. It’s a chance to learn and get more experienced.”
No other Lady Bulldogg finished in double figures against Dacula. Kiona Lindsay and Shauna Bolt both scored 5 points while Trinity Butler added 3.
WBHS scored 11 of its 13 first-half points from the foul line.
The Lady Bulldoggs will host Lanier High School Friday, Jan. 17, in region play before stepping out of region action Saturday against Clarke Central on the road.
“We have two days to get ready for another tough region game,” Garren said. “I told the players that we can go winless in the region and still end up winning the region tournament. We have to use the games during the regular season as an opportunity to get better.”
The WBHS coach said she was not surprised at how well Dacula is doing on the court this season.
“They basically had everyone back but one player,” Garren said. “They are looking to make another postseason run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.