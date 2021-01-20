Kiona Lindsay and Keonna Hamler recorded 21 points apiece as the Winder-Barrow girls' basketball cruised past Shiloh 62-41 in a home GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Lady Bulldoggs (9-6, 3-3 region) built a 29-19 cushion by halftime and continued to pad their lead after the break.
In boys' action Tuesday, the Bulldoggs dropped a physical, low-scoring battle against the seventh-ranked Generals, falling 41-37.
The Bulldoggs (9-6, 2-4) were led by Wyatt Fricks, who scored 15 points and finished with 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. Isaiah Nelson-Ododa added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in region action Friday, Jan. 22, when they travel to Central Gwinnett for a 6 p.m. girls' start, followed by the boys' game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.