The Apalachee High School Lady Wildcats scored the first basket in their home game with Walnut Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but would never lead again.
The visiting Lady Warriors took their first lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter and never relinquished it on their way to a 39-34 victory. AHS had defeated Walnut Grove by 19 points in a game played less than a month ago.
“We played really well on defense,” said Lady Wildcats coach Derrick Allen. “We had plenty of energy and effort. Offensively, we are still trying to figure things out.”
Joanna Gross led AHS (2-7) with 14 points and had a strong fourth quarter, scoring 10 points before fouling out in the final seconds. Gross got the Lady Wildcats to within 34-32 with 2:06 left but Walnut Grove was able to keep the lead, always seeming to have an answer for each AHS basket.
Kensley Kraus finished with 7 points, 5 of which came from the foul line. Jenessa Ducelus added 6 points for the Lady Wildcats.
“We are still learning about whether to take a shot or make another pass,” Allen said. “We struggled with that at times tonight. We had lulls offensively where we couldn’t score but our defense kept the game close before we ran into foul trouble.”
Walnut Grove (2-6) jumped out to a 15-3 advantage after the first quarter. AHS went on an 8-3 run in the second quarter to pull to within seven at halftime.
The Lady Warriors held an eight-point cushion after the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats began chipping away at that lead as Gross made a pair of field goals and Averie Akin added another.
A layup by Gross pulled AHS to within 32-30 with 2:50 left. Walnut Grove, however, made enough free throws to maintain its advantage down the stretch.
“We are a work in progress,” Allen said. “We are just trying to get ready for our region schedule in January. We want to be putting it all together by that point. We have to be prepared for region because we will face some very good teams.”
AHS will host Madison County on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
“We are looking to finish December strong and then be set for region play in early January,” Allen said.
