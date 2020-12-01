Winder-Barrow’s boys’ basketball team has used a balanced scoring attack and solid defense in getting off to one of its hottest starts in several years, and that formula paid off again Tuesday, Dec. 1, in its 2020-21 home-opener.
Four players scored in double figures, and the Bulldoggs held a strong-shooting Mountain View team from beyond the arc to just three 3-pointers, coasting to a 69-53 victory. Winder-Barrow, ranked ninth in GHSA Class 6A, moved to 5-0 on the season ahead of its Region 8-AAAAAA opener Saturday, Dec. 5, at Dacula.
The Bulldoggs jumped out to an 8-2 lead early, built a 41-27 cushion at the half and cruised from there, going up by as many as 28 points late in the third quarter. Junior Tim Loud led the way with 18 points. Wyatt Fricks, the 6-foot-9 senior transfer finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, while fellow senior big man Isaiah Nelson-Ododa poured in 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 7 blocks in a dominant defensive performance.
“I really thought we came out with great defensive intensity,” Winder-Barrow coach Travis McDaniel said. “They’re a really good shooting team, and we did a great job of running them off the line and making them take a bunch of contested twos, so kudos to our guys for executing the game plan. We rebounded really well, and then in the third quarter we really got our run game going with some rebounds, early pitch-aheads and some early scoring opportunities. I thought we really dominated in the paint and on the glass, and that was a key factor for us.”
Along with the three leading scorers, the Bulldoggs got 10 points and 5 rebounds from junior Stewart Allen, who saw his first action of the season after coming over from the WBHS football team. Senior point guard Ahmad Scott had 6 assists and didn’t commit any turnovers, while senior Alex Gibson led the team with 12 rebounds.
“We had a lot of different guys step up tonight,” McDaniel said. “Alex is a guy who’s been rebounding his tail off. He’s very important for us because he does a little bit of everything. Some games he can step out there and score in double digits, and other games he’ll give you double-digit rebounds with three or four assists. He and some others do a lot of different things to help us win.”
Winder-Barrow was coming off a 72-67 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 28, behind 22 points apiece from Loud and Fricks, and that performance followed up a 3-0 showing in the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School the previous week, which ended with a 70-65 victory and a 26-point performance by Loud against Hebron Christian in the tournament championship on Nov. 24.
“We’re pleased with the start, and we’re just trying to get better every day,” said McDaniel, who led the Bulldoggs to 17 wins and a state playoff berth in his first season with the team and is now looking to take them further in year two. “It’s a great honor for us to be ranked No. 9 right now, but we put three goals on our board at the beginning of the season and being ranked was never one of them. So it’s not the end game for us. We’re just trying to get better and keep plugging so we can check off a couple of those goals throughout the year.”
The Bulldoggs will tip off against Dacula at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a rigorous 12-game slate for their region, which includes three other teams currently ranked in the top 10 — No. 4 Lanier, No. 7 Shiloh and No. 8 Buford.
“It’s a brutal region in terms of competition and Dacula is not that far behind that group at all,” McDaniel said. “Saturday’s game will be a good battle. They’re really long and athletic and well-coached. They may not shoot it like (Mountain View), but they’re well-rounded. It’ll be a different challenge for sure.”
