The Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team took a major step last winter in its first season under coach Travis McDaniel, winning 17 games and making it back to the state playoffs. Now, with plenty of returning talent on the roster, the Bulldoggs are entering the 2020-21 season with higher aspirations that include winning what should be a loaded and highly competitive GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and making more noise in the postseason.
“The guys are expecting to win now, and we’re hoping last year’s success will carry over and we can take it further,” said McDaniel, whose team will host Mill Creek in a preseason scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, before opening the year Nov. 21 against Mt. Bethel Christian in the Tabo’s Tip-off tournament at Jefferson High School. “They know the standard of how we do things and operate now, so there are fewer hiccups there. And the guys are just locked in. They’ve had a good preseason so far and they’re looking forward to facing off against some tough competition.
“The expectations around here are certainly different than they were a year ago. We’re trying to build some success, but I’ve told the guys it’s going to be harder to take that next step, from pretty good to great. It’s really about them continuing to be coachable and getting better every day.”
While the Bulldoggs are having to replace leading scorer Tyreek Perkins, who averaged 18 points a game as a senior last season, along with a couple other key pieces that were lost to graduation, they do return several players who either started or were part of the main rotation a year ago.
Highly-touted senior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa (12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 blocks per game last year) headlines that group, as McDaniel said the 6-foot-10, third-year starter has continued to improve his play at the post, particularly on the defensive end.
“We’re looking for another jump for him and really need him to be an elite defensive player,” McDaniel said of Nelson-Ododa, who has fielded a handful of Division I offers to this point and could expand that list with a strong year, according to his coach.
“With his ability, he needs to try to be a top defensive player in the state,” McDaniel said. “We coach him up every day, and he knows that if we’re going to compete for a region title and have a shot at making a deep run in the state playoffs, we’ve got to be an elite rebounding team and win that battle on the boards every night.”
The Bulldoggs also stand to benefit from newcomer Wyatt Fricks, a 6-foot-9 forward and AAU teammate of Nelson-Ododa’s in the offseason who transferred from Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville after averaging 13 points as a junior and is also drawing increasing interest from college programs.
“We think he’ll step right in and be a nice complement to Isaiah, and he’s a legitimate wing player who can score a lot of points for you,” McDaniel said of Fricks. “Isaiah continues to become a more competitive, more vocal player, and he and Wyatt have become good friends and really get those competitive juices flowing in practice. We think they should thrive off each other.”
Junior Tim Loud, who frequently gave the Bulldoggs a key spark for crucial stretches of games as a sophomore, will be expected to take on a more prominent role this year, while junior Ahmad Scott takes over for Cam Stillwell as the starting point guard. Junior Stewart Allen, who contributed more significant minutes as his sophomore year progressed, is set to lead a group of re-enforcements once football season is over, and versatile senior Alex Gibson will help round out the primary rotation.
“Tim’s put in great skill work in the offseason, and Ahmad’s the true definition of a reliable point guard who’s an elite-level defender and helps make everyone around him better,” McDaniel said. “So we feel good about where we’re at with this team.”
Now McDaniel is set to take his team into battle with a beefed-up schedule that includes a slate of matchups with Peachtree Ridge, Cherokee Bluff, Monroe Area and Discovery that he hopes will test his team well before region schedule gets cranked up in earnest. Region 8 features a pair of preseason top-10 teams — including defending champion Lanier, which finished as the 6A runner-up last winter and is No. 4 heading into the year, and Buford, which checks in at No. 5. Other region opponents include Shiloh, which McDaniel made the case for as a top-10 team, Dacula, Central Gwinnett and Habersham Central.
“It’s probably the toughest region in the state, and we hope we’re going to be battle-tested enough to be prepared to go up against those teams,” McDaniel said. “We feel like we’ve got all the pieces in place to contend. But the key for us is we’ve got to go out there and compete every single night if we’re going to have a chance at a special season.”
