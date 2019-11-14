When long-time Winder-Barrow boys' basketball coach Ron Garren retired in February with more than 400 wins in 32 seasons (including 19 split across two separate stints with the Bulldoggs), the school turned to a young face to try to turn the program’s recent fortunes around.
And as he gets ready to begin his first season with the team, Travis McDaniel is entering the year with high hopes that the Bulldoggs have the talent and determination to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
“It’s going to be good to go against someone else and see what we’ve got,” said McDaniel, whose team scrimmaged Monroe Area on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will open its season Friday, Nov. 15, at Walnut Grove.
McDaniel, who spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville and has also made coaching stops at Pike County (his high school alma mater) and Lanier, is optimistic that the Bulldoggs, who have just 37 victories over the last six years, can get back to winning ways.
“Once we got the team figured out, making the state playoffs was at the top of the list of the goals we set,” McDaniel said. “It’s been a really good offseason. The guys have worked extremely hard. I feel like the buy-in is there, and we’re seeing the benefits from doing things a little bit differently. I can’t question the effort and energy they’ve had to this point.”
The Bulldoggs return a healthy amount of varsity experience, particularly at guard with senior Tyreek Perkins leading the way. Perkins is the top returning scorer for the Bulldoggs after averaging just under 13 points a game last season. Fellow senior Cameron Stillwell and junior Ahmad Scott will also take on more prominent starting roles this year.
“We feel like we’ve got a super-athletic team, and Tyreek’s our captain and leader,” McDaniel said. “Cam’s had a fantastic offseason, and Ahmad’s a really quick, shifty guy who can get to the paint and has really improved on his jumper.”
A big X-factor for the Bulldoggs could be junior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, who has grown at least three inches in the offseason to 6-foot-10 while adding more than 10 pounds. Nelson-Ododa, a second-year starter, hails from a strong basketball family and is the younger brother of former Lady Bulldoggs standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who just started her sophomore season at Connecticut. And McDaniel believes Nelson-Ododa is primed for a breakout season.
“I think the sky is absolutely the limit for him and his potential, and we are looking for a jump in production,” McDaniel said. “He’s older. He’s had another year of maturity. He’s made tremendous strides in the weight room and is more physical, and I really think you’re going to see a different player this season.
“Between Isaiah and those returning guards, those guys have done a great job of setting an example for the younger players and made the process of buying into what we’re trying to do easier. And we’re looking for some of those role players to follow suit.”
Junior guard Alex Gibson and sophomore guard Tim Loud are two other players McDaniel expects to provide quality depth in the back court, while sophomore Stewart Allen will help out once the school’s football team’s season is over. Senior Jay Jackson will back up Nelson-Ododa, while junior Timmy Presley (also a football player) will be counted on as well to provide help down low.
“Jay and Timmy are both going to play physical and they’ve got a little mean streak in them and don’t mind mixing it up, which is what you need,” McDaniel said. “We’re a little undersized overall and our guards are going to have to help Isaiah with cleaning the glass, but I think that can ultimately help us with our quickness and setting the offense.”
As for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule, McDaniel expects Lanier, which returns a handful of key players and is set to benefit from the transfer of three players from Mill Creek, to be the heavy favorite but believes the Bulldoggs will right in the mix of what is shaping up to be a highly-competitive group of teams.
“I think it’s really going to be a dog fight every night, especially two through six,” he said. “I’m just really excited about the opportunity here and can’t wait to get the season started. These guys are bought in, working hard, and we’re ready to get these stands packed and get this program rolling.”
