Postseason basketball has become the norm for the Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball program, and the Bulldoggs are entering the 2020-21 campaign determined to and confident that they can reach the state playoffs for a sixth straight year — even as they’re dealing with a rash of preseason injuries, including the loss of their top scorer from last season.
“They’ve all worked hard throughout the offseason and have great attitudes and work ethic, and they’re adjusting to a new normal,” said Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren who will begin her fourth year at the helm with a home preseason scrimmage against Mill Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, before the Bulldoggs open the regular season Nov. 21 against Franklin County in the Tabo’s Tip-off tournament at Jefferson High School. “We’ve been really hurt by injuries, but these girls have been good about playing team ball, bonding and picking each other. That chemistry element in a program can take you further than talent alone, but if you combine those two you can have a special season, and that’s what we’re looking to do.”
Immediately upon starting preseason practice, the Bulldoggs were forced to make a major adjustment after junior Taniyah Parrish, a would-be third-year starter who averaged 19.8 points and 12.9 rebounds as a sophomore, suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“She’s handling it well, all things considered, and we’re all trying to hold her up, let her know she’s still part of this program this year, and we want to make sure we have other kids who step up because, just because she’s out, we don’t want to let her down by us going down,” Garren said. “We’ve got to figure out where those points and rebounds can come from so we can be successful, and we also want to help her with her rehab so she can get back out there next season, because (playing college basketball) is a legitimate opportunity for her. Injuries are hard for athletes, especially when you have to take away something that’s never been taken away from them for a while, but I believe she’s going to come back even stronger.”
In Parrish’s absence, the Bulldoggs are turning to their three seniors to lead the charge, with Kiona Lindsay (13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game as a junior) moving to the inside.
“It’s a different role for her to step into, but she’s our closest option to a post player that we have on the roster now,” Garren said. “But she’s just had that mindset of whatever it takes and has been putting in a lot of extra work to work on moves she’s never really had to before.”
The lack of size will make athleticism the key for Winder-Barrow, and Garren said senior twins Keonna and Teonna Hamler have improved their shot to go along with their speed and defensive abilities. Junior Shauna Bolt also brings speed and defense to the table and makes “nice, crisp, hard passes that will help contribute a certain number of points,” Garren said. Sophomore Trinity Maxey takes over as the starting point guard, while sophomore Trinity Butler will also take on an expanded role. Sophomores Abby Polk and Elena Daniels, who were called up late in the year from the junior-varsity squad last season, will help provide more depth off the bench.
“We’re so athletic that we feel like we can run full-court every night,” Garren said. “However, with six full-time varsity players you’ve got to be careful with playing at that speed. We’ve got to avoid getting into too much foul trouble. And every team we play is going to pack it in and dare us to shoot, so we’ve got to be able to accept that challenge, pass well and knock those shots down.
“We’ve got a competitive schedule overall, which is a good thing because we need to play in some competitive games before region (8-AAAAAA) play begins. And our girls are excited about that. They’re not scared of anybody and truly believe there’s no one they can’t compete with and come away with a win.
“There’s a lot of tough, different types of teams that we’ll face in this region, but if we can hold our own they might be tougher than a lot of what we might see in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.