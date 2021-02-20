The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys' basketball team's hopes for an upset and region title fell flat Friday, Feb. 19, as John Milledge Academy knocked off the Knights 60-30 in the GISA Region 4-AAA tournament championship game in Milledgeville.
It was the third win in three tries this season for the top-ranked Trojans (23-1) over the Knights (9-11) and the second in the span of a week, both of those by 30 or more points.
The Knights have qualified for the state playoffs, though their first-round opponent was not yet known Friday night. BCA is likely to be seeded in the bottom half of the 16-team field and be on the road for its first-round game Wednesday, Feb. 24.
In girls' action Friday, BCA lost 47-26 to Westminster School of Augusta in the region tournament consolation game. The Lady Knights (5-11) will have their first-round playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 23. Their opponent was not known Friday night.
WBHS boys fall to Shiloh
The fourth-seeded Winder-Barrow boys' bid for an upset over top-seeded and fourth-ranked Shiloh came up short Friday, as the Bulldoggs fell to the Generals 65-50 in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA semifinals at Buford City Arena.
Shiloh (19-4) advanced to take on No. 2 seed and 10th-ranked Lanier (17-6) in the region championship game, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. The Bulldoggs (15-9) have clinched a state playoff berth and will face third-seeded Buford in the tournament consolation game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Wolves won both regular-season meetings between the two squads, including a 66-47 triumph Feb. 13 in Buford.
Depending on which seed they finish as, the Bulldoggs will travel to either Douglas County or Alexander for the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday or Wednesday. Douglas County and Alexander are set to square off for the Region 5 championship Saturday night in Carrollton.
