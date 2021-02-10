The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team held off a tough challenge on the road from Habersham Central on Tuesday, Feb. 9, knocking off the Raiders 69-64 in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
Senior forward Wyatt Fricks logged 25 points and added 13 rebounds, 4 assists and a pair of blocks to lead the Bulldoggs (14-6, 6-4 region). Senior Alex Gibson added 15 points and 7 rebounds, while junior Tim Loud had 11 points and senior Ahmad Scott pitched in with 10 points.
In the girls' game Tuesday, Winder-Barrow fell short, 51-34, as the Lady Bulldoggs (10-10, 4-6) dropped their fourth straight game.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will travel to Shiloh on Friday, Feb. 12. Both teams had makeup games tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, at Buford, but those will only be played if they have an effect on seeding for next week's region tournament. At the end of play Tuesday, the WBHS boys had a half-game lead on Buford for the third seed in the tournament. The Lady Bulldoggs are locked into the fifth spot and will face fourth-seeded Dacula in the first round.
In other local action Tuesday, Bethlehem Christian Academy's teams swept GISA Region 4-AAA games at Young Americans Christian, with the boys winning 94-46 and the girls prevailing 42-35.
The BCA boys (8-9, 5-2 region) and Lady Knights (4-8, 1-5) are scheduled to wrap up their regular season Friday at John Milledge Academy before beginning the region tournament, which will be held at JMA, next week.
