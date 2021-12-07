The Apalachee boys’ basketball team won its third-straight game Tuesday, Dec. 7, as seven players totaled 7 or more points in a 79-53 home blowout of East Jackson.
Junior guard Tushyne Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (4-2), while senior Jeff Roberts also finished in double figures with 11 points.
It was the latest strong performance from Johnson, who has led the team in scoring in each of its past three wins. He had 19 points in a 61-56 home victory over North Springs Friday, Dec. 3, while Elijah Contreras added 10 in that game.
In the girls’ game Tuesday night, Apalachee lost to East Jackson, 61-48, to drop to 2-7 on the year. The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 39-30 win over North Springs on Friday, when Hannah Hollingsworth led the way with 13 points and Averie Akin posted 12.
Apalachee’s teams will open up GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play Friday, Dec. 10, at home against Eastside with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
BCA SWEEPS YOUNG AMERICANS CHRISTIAN
In other local action Tuesday, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s girls picked up their fourth-straight victory, knocking off Young Americans Christian on the road, 52-43, behind a strong performance from junior Audrey Fry.
Fry recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds to help BCA improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in GISA Region 4-AAA play. Junior Sydney Harrison scored 19 points of her own, 9 of which came in the fourth quarter. Senior Hannah Still added 7 points with 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while sophomore Natalie Wellborn grabbed 6 rebounds.
In the boys’ game Tuesday, BCA improved to 4-2 and 1-0 with a 70-39 rout of Young Americans Christian. Timmy Doolitte led the Knights with 18 points, while Ben Reed had 15, Johnny Dickinson had 14 and Mattox Harden logged 10.
BCA’s teams will be back in action Friday at Loganville Christian Academy. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys.
WINDER-BARROW GETS HOME SWEEP OVER JACKSON COUNTY
The Winder-Barrow girls continued their hot stretch last Friday with a 54-30 home throttling of Jackson County.
It was the fifth-straight victory for the Lady Bulldoggs, who improved to 6-1 behind 18 points and 8 rebounds from senior Taniyah Parrish.
Junior Trinity Maxey had 10 points to go along with 4 assists. Freshman Kerra Butler finished with 9 points and 12 boards, and her older sister, junior Trinity Butler, knocked poured in 9 points and dished out 5 assists.
The Bulldogg boys (5-2) also picked up a double-digit win Friday, knocking off the Panthers 72-58 behind senior guard Tim Loud’s 22-point, 6-rebound effort.
Stewart Allen pitched in 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists; junior Conyer Smith notched his first-career varsity double-double with 10 points and 10 boards; and freshman Brian Arnold finished with 13 points and 4 assists.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will back on the court Friday, Dec. 10, when they host Monroe Area, starting with the girls at 7 p.m.
