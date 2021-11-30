Talented Winder-Barrow guards Tim Loud and Jeremiah Holloway put on a show Tuesday, Nov. 30, combining for 59 points as the Bulldoggs defeated Clarke Central 73-64 in their 2021-22 home opener and snapped a two-game losing skid in the process.
Loud, a senior shooting guard, scored a game-high 30 points and added 6 rebounds and 3 steals, while the junior point guard Jeremiah Holloway continued to make an early impression since transferring from Tattnall Square Academy, pouring in 29 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals of his own.
The Bulldoggs, who were coming off back-to-back losses last week to Jefferson in the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic championship (82-55) and Mount Pisgah in the North Georgia High School Showcase (76-71) improved to 4-2 with the win over the Gladiators and followed up a 56-29 triumph in the girls’ game by the Lady Bulldoggs, who won their fourth-straight contest and improved to 5-1 on the year. Shauna Bolt led all scorers with 14 points, while Trinity Maxey finished in double figures with 13 points.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Friday, Dec. 3, when they host Jackson County. The girls’ game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. followed by the boys.
APALACHEE TEAMS SWEEP PRINCE AVENUE
In other local action Tuesday, junior guard Averie Akin scored a career-high 27 points, lifting the Apalachee girls past Prince Avenue Christian 56-45 at home for their first win of the season. Jasmine Williams added 11 points for Apalachee, as the Lady Wildcats improved to 1-6 overall.
In the boys’ game, Apalachee held off the Wolverines 55-50 to even their overall mark at 2-2.
Junior guard Tushyne Johnson led the Wildcats with 15 points and 3 steals in the victory.
Apalachee’s teams will be back on their home court Friday when they play host to North Springs, starting with the girls’ game at 7 p.m.
BCA SWEEPS LCA
Meanwhile, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s girls’ and boys’ teams both logged double-digit home victories Tuesday over Loganville Christian Academy.
The Lady Knights, who picked up their second straight win to improve to 2-2, prevailed 46-27 behind balanced scoring. Junior Sydney Harrison led the team with 10 points and recorded 8 steals, while senior Jadyn Goddard pitched in 9 points with 5 steals and 8 assists.
Freshman Cannon Collier sank three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points and added 5 rebounds, while freshman Bella Fry posted 8 points and senior Hannah Still contributed 5 rebounds.
In the boys’ game, BCA (3-1) notched a 75-65 win behind Ben Reed’s 21-point effort. Timothy Doolittle scored 16 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and recorded 6 assists and 4 steals, while Johnny Dickinson finished with 15 points and Dylan Shafer had 6 boards, 5 assists and 4 steals.
BCA’s teams will be back at home Friday when they host Monsignor Donovan. The girls’ game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m., followed by the boys.
