Senior Isaiah Nelson-Ododa posted a double-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks as the Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team routed Alpharetta 77-53 on Monday, Nov. 23, in the semifinals of the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School.
The Bulldoggs (2-0) advanced to face Hebron Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the finals of the annual Thanksgiving tournament, formerly sponsored by Tabo's.
Wyatt Fricks poured in 18 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists in Monday's win, while Tim Loud scored 14 points and Ahmad Scott scored 7 points and had 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
The victory followed a 73-50 thrashing of Mt. Bethel Christian in the opening round of the tournament Saturday, Nov. 21.
Loud had a career afternoon in that outing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Fricks also registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with 3 blocks. Alex Gibson had 13 points and 8 rebounds, and Scott added 9 assists.
After Tuesday's game, the Bulldoggs will be back in action. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, against Peachtree Ridge in the NGR High School Showcase at Buford Arena. They'll host Mountain View at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and then open up their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule at Dacula at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
In girls' action Monday at the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic, Winder-Barrow bounced back from a 71-46 loss to Franklin County in the tournament opener and defeated Morgan County 48-34. The Lady Bulldoggs (1-1) will take on Alpharetta in the fifth-place game at noon Tuesday.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to face Banks County at 9 a.m. Saturday in the NGR Showcase and will then host Mountain View at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 before traveling to Dacula at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
AHS boys start 1-1, girls 0-2
The Apalachee boys' team won its season-opener at home Friday, Nov. 20, outlasting North Springs 63-57 in double overtime.
Chase Reed scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats, while Josue Capeles Torres had 13 points and Shermarion Clark added 10.
The Wildcats dropped to 1-1 Monday with a 52-37 loss at East Hall and will be back in action Wednesday, Nov. 25, when they host Central Gwinnett at 7 p.m. They'll host Social Circle at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and play at North Springs at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 before opening Region 8-AAAAA play Dec. 8 at Eastside.
The Apalachee girls, meanwhile, are 0-2 after a 68-24 setback at East Hall on Monday. The Lady Wildcats dropped their season-opener against North Springs 45-35 on Friday despite a 16-point performance from Averie Akin. Jasmine Williams added 10 points in the loss.
The Lady Wildcats will host Central Gwinnett at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of their annual Thanksgiving invitational. They'll then host Lakeside, Evans at 6 p.m. Friday and Lovett at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
