The Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season, knocking off traditional rival Monroe Area 50-47 at home Tuesday, Dec. 8, in a non-region battle.
The Bulldoggs (6-1) got 19 points and 5 rebounds from junior Tim Loud, while senior Wyatt Fricks posted another double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists. Fellow senior Isaiah Nelson-Ododa finished with 8 points and 8 boards and came up with 5 blocks to go along with 3 assists, as the Bulldoggs held off the No. 9 team in GHSA Class 3A.
Winder-Barrow was coming off a 57-39 defeat at Dacula on Saturday, Dec. 5, in its Region 8-AAAAAA opener, which knocked the Bulldoggs out of the top-10.
In the girls’ game Tuesday, Winder-Barrow defeated Monroe Area 56-53 behind a 21-point, 13-rebound effort from Keonna Hamler. Trinity Maxey and Trinity Butler finished with 10 points apiece as the Lady Bulldoggs improved their record to 3-4 and also bounced back from a region-opening 61-38 loss at Dacula.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Friday, Dec. 11, when they host Central Gwinnett in a region battle with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys.
AHS girls rout Eastside in region opener
Apalachee’s girls’ team won its third game in four outings Tuesday night, rolling to a 58-40 victory over Eastside in its Region 8-AAAAA opener in Covington.
The Lady Wildcats (3-5, 1-0 region) were led in scoring by CeCe Marks, who had 16 points. Jasmine Williams added 14 points and Averie Akin finished with 11.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday, when it hosts Clarke Central in a region contest starting at 7 p.m. The Lady Wildcats are also scheduled to visit Winder-Barrow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Apalachee boys’ games Tuesday and Friday have been postponed, and their game against Winder-Barrow was canceled, due to a positive COVID-19 case that caused the whole team to have to quarantine for a 10-day period. The Wildcats (1-3) are scheduled to resume action Tuesday, Dec. 15, when they host, Johnson, Gainesville in their region opener.
BCA girls blast Monsignor Donovan, boys’ team drops close one
In other local action Tuesday, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s girls’ team cruised to a 44-8 home win over Monsignor Donovan for its second straight victory, improving to 2-1 on the year.
Autumn Shepherd led the Lady Knights with 12 points and Audrey Fry had 11 points. BCA was coming off a 26-17 win over Trinity Prep on Friday, Dec. 4.
In the boys’ game Tuesday, BCA led 32-23 at the half, but couldn’t hold on in a 63-61 loss that dropped the Knights to 0-4 on the year. The Knights got a team-high 15 points from Luke Sheats to go along with 6 rebounds, while Timothy Doolittle scored 11 points and Mason Massengale had 9 points and 7 rebounds. But BCA went just 14-of-30 from the free-throw line.
Both BCA teams will be back in action Friday when they travel to Tallulah Falls, with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m.
