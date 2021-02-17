The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team is state playoff-bound for the second straight year.
The Bulldoggs held off Dacula 56-52 Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Buford City Arena, picking up their 15th win and punching a ticket to the state tournament.
It was the second win for Winder-Barrow (15-8) in three games this season against Dacula (12-13) as senior Wyatt Fricks and junior Tim Loud had 21 points and 7 rebounds apiece to lead the Bulldoggs. Isaiah Nelson-Ododa notched a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Ahmad Scott added 8 points and didn't turn the ball over from the point guard position.
The fourth-seeded Bulldoggs will face top-seeded and fourth-ranked Shiloh at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in the region tournament semifinals.
Lady Bulldoggs ousted
A tough year and final stretch came to an end Wednesday for the Winder-Barrow girls as they were defeated by Dacula 59-39 in the first round of the tournament.
Dacula (12-12) was led by Lazaria Spearman's 31 points as the Lady Falcons picked up their third win in as many tries this season against the Lady Bulldoggs (10-12). They will face top-seeded and undefeated Buford in the semifinals Friday.
Winder-Barrow, which finished the season on a six-game losing skid, will miss the state playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
BCA girls drop region tournament semifinal game
In GISA Region 4-AAA action Wednesday, the Bethlehem Christian Academy girls were doubled up by top-seeded John Milledge Academy 62-31 in the region tournament semifinals in Milledgeville.
BCA (5-10) will play in the consolation game 4 p.m. Friday at JMA against the loser of Thursday's semifinal game between Westfield and Westminster of Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.