The Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team outscored Lanier 26-13 in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Jan. 5, and rallied for a 52-46 home win, earning its sixth consecutive victory.
The GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle was tied 17-17 at the half, before Lanier outscored the Lady Bulldoggs 16-9 in the third quarter.
But Winder-Barrow (8-4, 2-1 region) was able to erase the deficit and pick up the win. Keonna Hamler led the Lady Bulldoggs with 24 points and 6 rebounds, while Kiona Lindsay finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds.
The Lady Bulldoggs will be back in action Tuesday, Jan. 12, when they host Buford at 6 p.m.
In boys’ action Tuesday, the Bulldoggs dropped their game to Lanier 77-63, dropping to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in region play. They will host Buford at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
AHS TEAMS SWEPT BY WALNUT GROVE
In Region 8-AAAAA action Tuesday, the Apalachee girls and boys were swept at home by Walnut Grove.
The Lady Wildcats (3-9, 1-3) lost 49-25 with Averie Akin leading Apalachee in scoring with 7 points. The AHS boys dropped a 58-34 contest despite Chase Reed’s game-high 16 points.
The Wildcat boys (1-8, 0-4) were scheduled to travel to Eastside for a makeup region game Wednesday, and both Apalachee teams will be back in action Friday, Jan. 8, when they host Loganville at 7 p.m. (girls) and 8:30 p.m. (boys).
