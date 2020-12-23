Senior Keonna Hamler scored 24 and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team rolled to a convincing 57-27 victory over Clarke Central in a non-region battle Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Athens.
The Lady Bulldoggs continued their strong play of late, winning their fourth straight game to improve to 6-4 on the year. Winder-Barrow was coming off a 67-54 win at Monroe Area on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Sophomore Trinity Butler added 13 points and 6 rebounds Tuesday for the Lady Bulldoggs.
In the boys’ game Tuesday, Winder-Barrow held off a tough challenge from the Gladiators and picked up a 62-55 win, bouncing back from a 55-51 loss at Monroe Area on Saturday.
The Bulldoggs improved to 8-2 on the year behind a strong offensive and defensive performance from senior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. Tim Loud added 17 points, while Ahmad Scott picked up 13 points, 7 assists and 5 steals. Stewart Allen chipped in with 7 points and 7 boards.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Dec. 30 with home non-region contests. The girls will host Mill Creek at 2 p.m., and the boys will entertain Discovery at 3:30 p.m. The teams will then resume GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Jan. 5 at home against Lanier. Both teams are 1-1 in region action thus far.
Apalachee girls fall to East Hall in return to action
The Apalachee girls came up short at home Tuesday, falling 45-20 to East Hall in their return to the court after a 10-day full-team quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
Jasmine Williams was Apalachee’s leading scorer with 6 points. The Lady Wildcats (3-6, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) will host Clarke Central at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, in a region battle. They also have region makeup games scheduled for Dec. 30 at home against Johnson, Gainesville and Jan. 2 at Greenbrier.
AHS boys drop tough one to Vikings
In boys’ action Tuesday, Apalachee had its second three-point loss in as many days, falling 56-53 to East Hall. The Wildcats trailed 25-7 at halftime, then rallied to tie the game with 20 seconds left before the Vikings pulled back ahead. Elijah Contreras and Isaiah Starks had 11 points apiece to lead the Wildcats, while Josue Capeles Torres finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Wildcats (1-7, 0-3 region) were coming off a tough region loss at home against Clarke Central on Monday, Dec. 21, as the Gladiators squeaked out a 51-48 victory in overtime. Apalachee got 18 points from Chase Reed in that loss. Torres recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Starks added 12 points.
The Wildcats are off until Jan. 5, when they travel to Walnut Grove for another region game. They were scheduled to host South Gwinnett in a non-region game on Monday, Dec. 28, but that game has been canceled. A region makeup game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at Eastside was pushed back again until Jan. 6.
