Winder-Barrow's girls' and boys' basketball teams got the season off to a resounding start Tuesday, Nov. 16, picking up double-digit road victories at Jackson County.
Freshman Jakerra Butler began her high school career with a bang, posting a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Lady Bulldoggs got another double from senior Taniyah Parrish (15 points, 12 rebounds), who was making her return to the floor after missing her entire junior season due to a knee injury. Trinity Maxey scored 16 points.
In the boys' game, Winder-Barrow cruised to a 70-55 win behind junior point guard Jeremiah Holloway's 24-point effort. Holloway, a transfer from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon who was making his Bulldogg debut, added 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Senior guard Tim Loud added 14 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Senior guard Stewart Allen had 9 points, 5 blocks and 4 assists, and junior Conyer Smith pitched in with 7 points, 9 boards and a pair of blocks.
Winder-Barrow's teams will next take part on the annual Tabo's Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School, starting with the first round Saturday, Nov. 20. The boys will face T.L. Hanna of Anderson, South Carolina, at 1:30 p.m., and the girls will follow at 3 p.m. against St. Pius X. The second round will be Monday, Nov. 22, followed by the final round Tuesday, Nov. 23.
In other local action Tuesday, Apalachee's boys dropped to 1-1 on the year with a 65-42 loss at Mountain View on Tuesday night, while the Lady Wildcats lost 64-32 to fall to 0-2.
Averie Akin led Apalachee's girls with 10 points, while Abi Verne added 9 points.
Apalachee's teams will play their home opener Friday, Nov. 19, hosting Chamblee with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
And, at Bethlehem Christian Academy, the BCA boys improved to 1-1 with a 59-52 victory against Wesminster Christian Academy, which avenged a 77-39 loss to WCA to start the season. The Lady Knights dropped to 0-2 with a 50-36 loss to WCA, their second-straight loss to the Lions.
BCA's teams will host Sugar Hill Christian Academy at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
