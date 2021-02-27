NORCROSS — Sitting in a spot where it had not been in two decades, the Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team looked primed to go even further, as the Bulldoggs held an 11-point lead almost midway through the third quarter of their GHSA Class 6A second-round playoff game at Centennial on Friday, Feb. 26.
But a quartet of talented guards for the eighth-ranked Knights lived up to their billing in the second half, fueling a furious comeback and carrying their team to a 66-58 victory over the Bulldoggs. Centennial (23-4) advanced to the Elite Eight to face the winner of the second-round matchup between Evans and Tucker, while Winder-Barrow finished 16-11 in its second season under Travis McDaniel.
“I thought the guys came out and executed great early,” McDaniel said after the loss. “We were locked in and ready to go, and we took the fight right to them. But credit to them, their guards were really good in the second half and made some big shots. The atmosphere was huge for them. The gym was really loud.
“I wouldn’t want to go to war with any other group, though.”
Two nights after upsetting fourth-ranked and Region 5-AAAAAA champion Douglas County 64-56 in overtime for their first state playoff win in 19 years, the Bulldoggs, the No. 4 seed from a tough Region 8, put another ranked opponent on the ropes in their home gym early, grabbing a 19-9 lead after a quarter and carrying a 32-25 advantage into halftime. After the Knights, the second-seeded team from Region 7, cut the deficit down to five to open the second half, Winder-Barrow junior guard Tim Loud threw down a thunderous dunk off an alley-oop pass to spark an 8-2 run that put the Bulldoggs up 40-29 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.
But the tables began to turn there, as Centennial went on a 21-6 tear the remainder of the period to grab control. The Knights converted three-point plays on consecutive possessions to cut the lead down to 42-39 and, after Winder-Barrow’s Isaiah Nelson-Ododa was whistled for a traveling violation, Mansir Williamson drilled a 3-pointer on the other end to tie it.
Julian Nixon’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the third wound up giving the Knights a lead they wouldn’t relinquish and, after Loud went 1-for-2 on a trip to the free-throw line, Williamson drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 0.7 seconds left and hit all free throws to make it 50-46 entering the fourth.
“It just kind of snowballed on us,” McDaniel said. “We missed some shots at the rim that we don’t typically miss. We had a lot of guys in foul trouble. Just some uncharacteristic things, and the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Winder-Barrow got back to within two at 56-54 following a basket from Loud with 5:45 remaining, but the Bulldoggs went almost five minutes without another bucket and the Knights steadily pulled away with strong defense and clutch free throw shooting to seal the deal.
Logan Turner was the leading instigator of Centennial’s tandem of four guards who all finished in double figures. Turner scored a team-high 23 points, including 9 in the fourth quarter. Kyle Duncan finished with 13 points, while Williamson added 12 and KJ Spooney had 10.
The impressive back-court play from the Knights in the second half spoiled another sensational performance from Loud, who poured in a game-high 26 points after his 22-point effort propelled the Bulldoggs to their first-round win at Douglas County.
“He’s an ultra-competitor,” McDaniel said of Loud, who was primarily a role player off the bench as a sophomore but enjoyed a breakout junior campaign. “When the lights go on, he doesn’t shy away from it one bit. He works so hard for us. I knew if we could get (Centennial) to go (with a man-to-man defense instead of zone), he would have a chance to really exploit it. And he really got it going after they started with a zone and switched, but they just got rolling there in the third quarter and really turned the tide.”
Winder-Barrow will lose four key seniors off this year’s team. In addition to 6-foot-10 senior Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, 6-foot-9 Wyatt Fricks will be departing after transferring in from Mountain View for his final high school season. Fricks scored 19 points and had 9 rebounds in Friday’s loss. He racked up 15 points in the first half, but a high foul count kept him on the bench for a significant stretch of the third quarter and he was slowed some by an upper leg injury in the fourth quarter. Point guard Ahmad Scott and guard Alex Gibson will also be moving on.
Loud and junior guard Stewart Allen, who emerged as the Bulldoggs’ key sixth man this year, are slated to be the two main returners next season for a program that is continuing to gain more notoriety around the state. The Bulldoggs are now 33-23 in two seasons under McDaniel and have reached the state playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2001 and 2002, when they made consecutive appearances in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors and better group of kids,” McDaniel said. “We were ranked in the top 10 early on for the first time in a long time, made the tournament again, beat a couple of ranked teams. There’s a long list of accomplishments that these guys aren’t going to really feel tonight because of the sting of defeat. But in a week or so, they’re going to be able to look back on it and be proud of what they’ve done.
“I came in doing things a bit different, and they never questioned it. I’m just glad we’ve reaped some benefits of all the hard work. But we didn’t come this far to have a drop-off, so now we’ve got to keep it rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.