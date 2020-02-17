The Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team’s turnaround season came to an end Friday, Feb. 14, but that didn’t diminish the strides the team made in year one under Travis McDaniel, in the head coach’s eyes.
The Bulldoggs, the No. 4 seed from GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA gave Region 6 champion South Cobb a strong push in the first quarter, but the Eagles used a big second-quarter tear to cruise to a 60-38 win in the first round of the state playoffs.
Winder-Barrow (17-12), making its first appearance in the state tournament in three seasons, led 10-9 after the first eight minutes, but the Eagles (26-2) raced out on an 11-0 run to open the second period, taking full control of the contest. The teams played about evenly most of the rest of the way before South Cobb pulled away in the final minutes.
Zocko Littleton, a heavily-recruited sophomore guard, led the Eagles with 18 points, while Da’Quan Riggins added 15 points and Emon Washington finished with 9.
South Cobb will host Brunswick in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, Feb. 20.
“They were really good defensively; their starting lineup ranged from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-7, and they were just really long and probably the most athletic team we’ve faced all season,” McDaniel said of the Eagles. “We came out at the start, handled their pressure well, took care of the ball and limited their opportunities on the offensive glass. But in that second quarter we had some turnovers that allowed them to get out and run in transition and be athletes and they were able to take it from there.”
Senior guard Tyreek Perkins closed out his strong high school career, leading the Bulldoggs with 13 points. Fellow senior Cam Stillwell finished with 9 points and junior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa finished chipped in 7 points. McDaniel said Nelson-Ododa had to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter after taking a blow to the head. Ahmad Scott and Stewart Allen also fouled out in the waning minutes, allowing South Cobb to break the score open a bit wider. Tim Loud, one of the Bulldoggs’ key contributers off the bench throughout the season, was also slowed by a turf toe injury.
“They fought the whole time just like that had all season,” McDaniel said. “It was not the end we wanted, but this group has nothing to hold their heads down about. We’ve accomplished a lot and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
McDaniel said the goal during the offseason will be to continue down the path of restoring a winning tradition at Winder-Barrow. The Bulldoggs will have to compensate for the loss of Perkins, Stillwell, Alvin Scott and two other seniors in Timmy Presley and Garrison Pickens. But they’ll still have a solid nucleus moving forward.
Nelson-Ododa, the 6-foot-10 Division I recruit, will return for his senior season next year, while Ahmad Scott, Loud and several other contributors will also be back.
“Those seniors did a great job of helping to change the perception of the program,” McDaniel said. “They’ve led by example, and hopefully the younger guys will take the standard they’ve created and keep this moving in the right direction.”
