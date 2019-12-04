The Apalachee High School boys’ basketball team had hoped to slow down visiting Walnut Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but the game’s tempo ended up favoring the Warriors instead of the Wildcats.
AHS wanted to keep the game in the 60-point range. Walnut Grove had other ideas and raced to a 78-65 victory. Brayson Hayes had an impressive performance for the Wildcats with 29 points and Montee Flahn (15 points) and Jamante Wallace (14 points) both finished in double figures, but all the points weren’t enough this night.
“Walnut Grove did what they do best,” said AHS coach Ty Rowland. “They got up and down the floor and pushed it to their advantage. We did not want them scoring almost 80 points. We had too many mistakes in both the third and fourth quarters.”
The Wildcats (2-6) battled the Warriors (5-0) with the teams trading leads in the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Hayes gave AHS a 12-11 lead midway through the quarter.
Another three by Wallace put the Wildcats in front 19-18. Walnut Grove held a 23-21 after the first eight minutes with a three at the buzzer.
Wallace tied the game at 35 with another 3-pointer, but once Walnut Grove regained the lead with 1:24 before halftime the Warriors never trailed again.
The Warriors led 41-37 at halftime and had pushed the margin to 61-47 after the third quarter.
“Their starting five is really good,” Rowland said. “That group has no weak link. They went to a zone defensively and it hurt us.”
The Wildcats will go back to work in preparation for a home game with Madison County on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
“We need to be able to bounce back,” Rowland said. “We have been close. We have played a tough schedule to this point. We scored enough points to win tonight. The tempo was in Walnut Grove’s favor. For some reason, we are having offensive lulls in the third quarter.”
