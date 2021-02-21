The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team nearly avenged its two regular-season losses to Buford on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament consolation game, but the Wolves escaped in a triple-overtime thriller.
Caleb Blackwell hit a pair of free throws in the waning seconds of the third extra period and a 3-point attempt by the Bulldoggs on the other end missed, as Buford hung on for an 83-81 victory at Buford City Arena to claim the No. 3 seed in the region. The Wolves (18-7) had rallied to tie the game in the closing seconds of regulation.
Winder-Barrow (15-10), which finished as the fourth seed from the region, was led by senior Wyatt Fricks' 30 points and 16 rebounds. Prior to Blackwell's winning shots, Fricks tied the game with a trio of free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Stewart Allen contributed 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldoggs, while Isaiah Nelson-Ododa and Tim Loud scored 11 apiece.
The Bulldoggs will travel to Region 5 champion Douglas County for the first round of the state playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
