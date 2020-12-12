After a couple of recent sluggish starts, Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball coach Travis McDaniel challenged his players to come out of the gate with more energy and intensity in their home game against Central Gwinnett on Friday, Dec. 11.
Suffice to say, they rose to the challenge.
Junior guard Tim Loud’s 3-pointer on Winder-Barrow’s opening offensive possession ignited a 16-0 run to start the game, and the Bulldoggs rolled to an 83-55 win and evened their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA record at 1-1 while improving to 7-1 overall.
“We came out the exact opposite (in a three-point win Dec. 8 against Monroe Area), really flat, kind of stagnant, and so we talked over the past couple of days about coming out and being the aggressor,” McDaniel said, noting that with the away team getting the first possession instead of an opening tipoff, as the result of a GHSA rule change this year due to COVID-19, the Bulldoggs needed to play solid defense right away.
“I challenged them to get three stops in a row to start the game, and obviously, going up 16-0, we got many more than that,” McDaniel said. “So I was really proud of how locked in they were in the first quarter, and that really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Loud matched a season- and career-high in points Friday with 26, knocking down four 3-pointers with a pair of dunks — to along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
The Black Knights (2-4, 0-1 region), who didn’t score until a pair of free throws with 2:30 left in the first quarter, cut into Winder-Barrow’s lead with a 15-5 run. But a pair of threes from Loud bookended a 15-2 tear by the Bulldoggs that boosted the lead up to 19 at 36-17 late in the second quarter, and Winder-Barrow carryied a 40-22 advantage into the break. Loud also had a steal and his first of two slams over the course of that second spurt.
“Offensively he can really fill it up and score at multiple levels,” McDaniel said of Loud, who upgraded from a spark off the bench last season to the team’s starting shooting guard this year. “He’s shooting around 40 percent (from 3-point range) on the season. He’s an elite athlete who can finish at the rim, and I thought he took a couple hits on his drives tonight that didn’t get called. He usually shoots quite a few free throws and only shot one tonight.
“Nonetheless, I was proud of the guys. I told them it would be a tough, physical game because Central is always very physical and plays hard. And I thought we were up to the task in that regard.”
The Bulldoggs also got another strong offensive and defensive performance from 6-foot-9 senior Wyatt Fricks, who finished with 16 points and 3 assists and grabbed 8 rebounds. He also blocked five shots, again combining with 6-foot-10 senior Isaiah Nelson-Ododa (6 blocks) to stifle an opposing offense.
“Wyatt has been extremely consistent, and it all starts with his effort,” McDaniel said of Fricks, a Division I prospect who transferred in from Mountain View for his senior season and has been an X-factor for Winder-Barrow in the first month of the season. “He doesn’t have a bad day from an effort standpoint, even in practice. He may make more shots some days than others but he always plays with effort, and consistent effort gets consistent results. He’s been a blessing for sure.
“He and Isaiah are extremely complementary of each other. They combined for 11 blocks tonight, but that doesn’t count probably another 10 or 11 altered shots. It can be really tough to score on those guys in the paint, and when they’re locked in with max effort on defense we can be difficult to score on as a team.”
Nelson-Ododa finishes with 9 points and 6 boards; Ahmad Scott had 8 points, 4 assists and 4 steals; and Alex Gibson had 5 points to round out the starting lineup. The Bulldoggs also got 19 points off their bench in the second half, including 6 from junior Wyatt Herndon. Dee Mattox finished with 5 points, and Stewart Allen and Omarious Smith had 4 apiece.
The Bulldoggs have a few days off before resuming action Saturday, Dec. 19, at Monroe Area. Their non-region game scheduled for Dec. 21 against Cherokee Bluff was canceled due to Cherokee Bluff having to make up a region game, and they were hoping to find a replacement game, McDaniel said. The Bulldoggs also have scheduled contests at Clarke Central on Dec. 22 and at home against Discovery on Dec. 30 before picking back up with region play Jan. 5 at home against Lanier.
“We’re going to spend these few days off going back and doing a little review of what’s working well and what’s not,” McDaniel said. “One of the main things is cover down. With our two big guys going up a lot, our guards have got to be able to rotate down on the back side. We didn’t do a good job of that against Monroe, which is why they had so many rebounds, but we did an excellent job tonight. So we’re going back to the basics and will try to clean up some things we know we need to be good at to be successful.”
