The Winder-Barrow High School basketball teams are now set for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament where both the Bulldoggs and Lady Bulldoggs hope to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Coach Travis McDaniel’s WBHS boys secured the number three seed by defeating Dacula High School 67-63 on the road Friday, Jan. 31. A balanced scoring attack helped pace the Bulldoggs (16-9 overall, 6-4 region.)
“We had a great second half by our players and we also got some great contributions from the bench,” McDaniel said.
Ahmad Scott had 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals while Isaiah Nelson-Ododa finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Stewart Allen contributed 15 points and 6 boards while Tyreek Perkins scored 11 points.
Perkins and Nelson-Ododa were also named to the all-region team while Cam Stillwell was named honorable mention.
The WBHS boys will face No. 6 seed Habersham Central at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the first round of the region tournament at Gainesville High School.
The Bulldoggs swept Habersham Central during the regular season.
“I like it from a matchup standpoint as we have won second of eight quarters against them so far,” McDaniel said. “However, they have a good young coach who will have them prepared. They are pretty good defensively.”
There is also an added factor for WBHS which concerns McDaniel as it would any coach.
“It’s always tough to beat a team three times in the same season,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldoggs fell to Dacula High School 73-59 to close out the regular season and will enter the region tournament as the No. 3 seed. Coach Kimberly Garren’s team will face Apalachee High School Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.
“Beating a team three times is difficult,” Garren said. “You play the game for a reason. There are no automatic wins. It would make Apalachee’s season to beat us because then they will be the one going to state. It’s something they want just as much as we want to go.”
A win against AHS would guarantee the Lady Doggs a spot in the state tournament. The next matchup in the region tournament would then be Friday, Feb. 7, against Dacula at 3 p.m.
“It will help us to have a few days off (from games) before the region tournament starts,” Garren said. “Throughout January we played pretty much every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. At this point you have to prepare for multiple teams.”
