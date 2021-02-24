The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team punched its ticket Wednesday, Feb. 24, to the GHSA Class 6A Sweet Sixteen, as the Bulldoggs picked up the program's biggest victory in almost two decades.
Junior guard Tim Loud scored 22 points, as the Bulldoggs upset fourth-ranked Douglas County 64-56 in overtime. It's the first playoff win for the Bulldoggs since the 2001-2002 season, when they made the second of back-to-back trips to the Class AAA Elite Eight.
Winder-Barrow, the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, improved to 16-10, and will now face Centennial either Friday or Saturday, Feb. 26 or 27, in the second round. The Tigers, the Region 5 champions, finished the year 22-6.
Douglas County had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation but missed two free throws with 0.5 seconds left, leaving the score tied at 47-47 and forcing the extra period. The Bulldoggs went 15-of-20 on free-throw attempts in overtime and finished 30-of-39 from the line for the night.
The game was tight throughout, with the scored tied after the first, third and fourth quarters. The Bulldoggs held a slim 20-19 advantage at halftime.
In addition to Loud's big night, junior Stewart Allen finished with 14 points. Senior forwards Wyatt Fricks and Isaiah Nelson-Ododa both posted double-doubles, with Fricks scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Nelson-Ododa recording 10 points and 10 boards. The pair also combined for 11 blocks — 7 by Nelson-Ododa and 4 by Fricks.
This story will be updated.
