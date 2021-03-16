After transferring over from Mountain View, Wyatt Fricks was a difference-maker for the Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team this winter, leading the Bulldoggs to one of their most successful seasons in years.
The 6-foot-9 senior forward’s athleticism and flexibility as both a rim protector and solid outside shooter caught the attention of Division I coaches, and he’ll now have an opportunity to compete at that level.
Fricks announced Sunday, March 14, that he has committed to Marshall University after being offered by the school last week and will join the Thundering Herd next season. Marshall is 15-7 on the year and lost the Conference USA title game last week to Rice. The Thundering Herd are among the alternates for the NCAA Tournament in the event that multiple teams are bounced due to coronavirus cases, and they were likely to receive an NIT selection this week.
In his one season at Winder-Barrow, Fricks led the Bulldoggs in both scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.3 points and 9.5 boards per game while also averaging 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks. He formed a formidable duo on the inside with 6-foot-10 senior teammate Isaiah Nelson-Ododa and helped lead the Bulldoggs to a 16-11 finish, a second straight state tournament berth and the program’s first playoff win in 19 seasons.
The Bulldoggs lost to eventual state semifinalist Centennial in the GHSA Class 6A Sweet Sixteen.
Winder-Barrow coach Travis McDaniel said a signing ceremony for Fricks is being planned for a later date.
