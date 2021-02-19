Already thin on depth after entering the season without its leading scorer and rebounder from the previous winter due to an injury, the Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team knew staying as healthy as possible would dictate how far it would go.
Unfortunately for the Bulldoggs, a couple of key injuries down the final stretch factored into a six-game losing streak to close out the year and kept them out of the state playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Winder-Barrow was defeated 59-39 on Feb. 17 in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Buford City Arena, finishing the season at 10-12. The fifth-seeded Bulldoggs drew a tough first-round matchup against the heavily-talented Falcons, who had fallen back to the fourth seed in the regular season primarily due to COVID-19 quarantines. Lazaria Spearman, a 6-foot-5, nationally-ranked player, led Dacula with 31 points Feb. 24, as the Falcons won for the third time in three tries this season against the Bulldoggs.
Senior Kiona Lindsay turned in a strong performance, scoring 32 of Winder-Barrow’s 39 points in the loss while guarding the much taller Spearman. The Bulldoggs were without sophomore point guard Trinity Maxey late in the season due to a knee injury, and senior Keonna Hamler was hobbled by a late-season ankle injury that limited her range of motion. Still, Hamler played all 32 minutes of the season finale and finished the year as the team’s leader in points (17.9 per game) and rebounds (11.6 a game). She also averaged 5.1 steals.
“She pushed through with a lot of guts and determination,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said of Hamler. “All three of our seniors (Lindsay, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler) really grew up and led the team this season. I was really pleased with their togetherness and fight. You always want to make it farther, but I’m still very proud of this team.”
After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulldoggs essentially had their entire offseason and summer program wiped out and were limited in their fall preparation work before the start of the season. When talented junior Taniyah Parrish suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season tipped off, that further limited their experience and robbed them of a key player who had averaged a double-double the last two seasons. Still, Garren believes her team learned some important lessons from the year that should serve them well going forward.
“We fought and the kids believed in themselves, and they worked harder probably than any group I’ve had,” Garren said. “We shortened the practices because of our lack of depth, but you couldn’t keep them out of gym. The level of commitment really stepped up this year, and that was from the younger kids, too.
“A lot of good things came from the season, and hopefully these returning underclassmen will be hungry to get back to state. When you walk into a program that’s been there, it becomes the expectation. But it still takes hard work. We’re in a tough region, and it always will be a tough region.”
Along with Parrish and Maxey, the Bulldoggs will bring back several players next year. Junior Shauna Bolt and sophomore Trinity Butler showed progress this season, and the Bulldoggs will also gain a 6-foot freshman in Butler’s younger sister, who will help add some height to a team that didn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-8 this season.
“We’re getting back to work soon and will be working on getting stronger and faster, which should help with the injuries, and obviously more skill development,” Garren said. “I’m grateful that we were able to get a full season in (amid the pandemic), and we’re really excited to get more work in this offseason.”
