The Winder-Barrow basketball team will see its second member of the class of 2021 sign with an NCAA Division I program.
Senior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa announced Monday, May 17, that he has committed to Tennessee Tech University, picking the Golden Eagles, a team long on his radar, over several other suitors.
A signing ceremony was being planned for later this week or early next week, Winder-Barrow coach Travis McDaniel said Monday.
The 6-foot-10 Nelson-Ododa has been a strong defensive player for the Bulldoggs the last few years and steadily upped his offensive production throughout his high school career. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game last winter, once again proving himself to be a formidable force in the paint and helping the Bulldoggs to a 16-win season and their first state playoff victory in 18 years.
Along with Nelson-Ododa, the 2020-21 Bulldoggs will send senior forward Wyatt Fricks to the D-I ranks after he signed with Marshall earlier this spring. Tennessee Tech competes in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Nelson-Ododa is the younger brother of former Winder-Barrow girls’ standout forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a former McDonald’s All-American, who just completed her junior season at Connecticut and helped lead the Huskies to a 13th-consecutive NCAA Final Four appearance. His older brother, Alonso, also played collegiately at Pittsburgh and Richmond, and his father, Sebastian was a member of the Kenya national team.
