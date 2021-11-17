Ill-timed injuries and inexperience led to a frustrating season last winter for the Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team, one that saw the Bulldoggs’ string of five consecutive state playoff appearances snapped. Head coach Kimberly Garren believes that disappointment helped fuel the team’s returning players throughout the offseason, and she likes the makeup of the group.
But to get through the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament and back into the playoffs, Garren acknowledges the Bulldoggs will need to execute their strategy of attempting a lockdown defense and have a handful of players step up their contributions on the offensive end.
“We’re excited to get going,” Garren said recently ahead of the Bulldoggs’ season opener at Jackson County on Tuesday, Nov. 16. “The girls have worked extremely hard on the offseason 4-on-1s, hit the weight room hard, done a good job on their cardio and agility. They’re a very family-oriented group and the chemistry is great. We’re low in numbers on the varsity, but it’s a very quick team. We’ve just got to find those scorers.”
Winder-Barrow finds itself having to replace its two leading scorers from a year ago — the graduated Kiona Lindsey (who scored 32 of the team’s 39 points in a loss to Dacula in the first round of the region tournament last season) and Keonna Hamler (who was hobbled by an injury late in the year). The team could get a scoring and rebounding boost at some point later in the season from senior Taniyah Parrish, who put together strong freshman and sophomore seasons in the post but missed her entire junior season due to a knee injury, but it’s unclear when Parrish will be available as she continues to work her way back to playing shape.
In the meantime, the Bulldoggs will rely on returning junior point guard Trinity Maxey, who also missed the end of last season due to an injury, and junior guard Trinity Butler to increase their offensive output.
“Both of their shots have gotten much better, and they’ve really improved leadership-wise,” Garren said. “(Senior Shauna Bolt) is our team’s defensive guru. She’s so quick, she’s improved offensively, and she’s another big-time leader. The positivity just radiates from her down to the rest of the team. All three of those will be coming back this year and stepping into much different roles. They came in last year getting a lot of playing time without the pressure of having to put a lot of points on the board, but now that’ll change.”
Butler’s younger sister, 6-foot freshman Jakerra Butler, who earned high praise from Garren as a middle-schooler, will play in the main rotation right away and will be looked to for an additional offensive spark.
“She meshes with the group really well, and I think her height will help us out,” Garren said. “Big things are expected of her, but she’s still a freshman who will need to find her way early on at this level. We’re not going to put a ton of pressure on her. These juniors and seniors are who we really need to run this team.”
Rounding out the team will be juniors Abby Polk and Alana Daniels and sophomore Rylie Beddingfield, all of whom Garren said will be counted on to provide good defense, be strong communicators on the floor, distribute the ball well and hit open shots when their numbers are called.
“Those are the players we have, and we’re going to run and gun with that,” Garren said. “We can’t afford to get tired and we know we can’t get outworked. Defense creates offense through good energy, stops and steals. That frustrates other teams, and that’s our mindset — using our athleticism to our advantage.
“These girls know that a lot of people don’t think they’re going to have a very good season because of what we lost or the depth we don’t have, but that’s what brings out the fire in them. We’re going to be pushing to hold teams to 40 points defensively, 10 or less a quarter, working on sharing the basketball and getting into a good offensive flow.”
After Tuesday’s season-opener, Winder-Barrow will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, against St. Pius X in the first round of the annual Tabo’s Tipoff tournament hosted by Jefferson High School.
