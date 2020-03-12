Bethlehem Christian Academy athletic director and head football coach Gus Felder has resigned after just under a year with the school to take a position with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers organization, a school employee confirmed Wednesday, March 11.
Attempts to reach Felder and head of school Rhonda Whiting as of Thursday afternoon, March 12, have been unsuccessful.
The Panthers had not made an official announcement of the hire and what position it was as of late Thursday afternoon.
Felder, a former All-American offensive lineman at Penn State, spent a year with the Cleveland Browns before beginning his coaching career, which has included several high school and collegiate stops, including stints as director of strength and conditioning under Mark Richt at Miami from 2016-2018 and assistant strength coach under Richt at Georgia from 2014-2015.
He was hired by BCA in April 2019 as the school’s head football coach and AD following the dismissal of Lance Fendley from those duties two months prior.
The rebuilding Knights struggled on the gridiron last fall, going 1-10 with the lone win a 65-0 rout of Augusta Prep on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.