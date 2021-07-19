Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently recognized Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball and football player Caleb Craft as its last Athlete of the Month, a program that recognizes one high school student-athlete each month for his/her demonstrated perseverance through an athletic injury or medical illness either on or off the field.
A rising freshman at the high school at BCA, Craft was nominated as the program’s Athlete of the Month following an injury to his right elbow.
“Caleb was committed to recovering and followed the program developed for him exactly,” said Eddie Joslyn, a Piedmont Athens physical therapist, in a news release. “By being controlled and careful with his rehabilitation, Caleb allowed the injury to heal while learning how to prevent further injury.”
The Athlete of the Month program was established by Piedmont Athens Regional’s Orthopedic Sports Medicine team in an effort to support and recognize local, hard-working student athletes.
“Each month, we focus on one high school and meet as a committee, which includes the school’s athletic director, other members of their team and members of the athletic training program,” said Katie Terrell, athletic trainer and outreach coordinator for the hospital’s sports medicine program. “These amazing athletes overcome so much in order to play each year, and we wanted to find another way to support them as well as our community.”
According to Piedmont Athens athletic trainer Blake Williams, Craft shows up to rehabilitation appointments ready to work, making him standout in the clinic.
“He always gives 100 percent,” said Joslyn.
Craft also says though the work was hard, he has fun doing the throwing program. He enjoyed working with his therapist and is happy to have been able to return to the baseball field where he plays second base.
As the Athlete of the Month, Craft received an award and was featured in the Orthopedic Sports Medicine facility located on Piedmont’s Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville.
For more information about services offered through Piedmont Physicians Orthopedic Sports Medicine of Athens, go to piedmont.org/AthensOrthoSportsMed.
