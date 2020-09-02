Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Barrow County School System is limiting seating at its high school football stadiums this season to 25-percent capacity at each game, including Friday’s “Battle of Barrow” between Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at R. Harold Harrison Stadium and will be offering fans an opportunity to pay to watch games via livestream.
The district is giving each student-athlete, cheerleader and marching band member the option to purchase two tickets per game, while visiting teams will also be given the same two-ticket-per-participant allotment, school officials said in a news release.
Any unsold tickets remaining the week before each game will be made available to the general public for purchase. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate the night of a game, and Friday’s Battle of Barrow was sold out by the end of last week, according to officials.
LIVESTREAMING AND REPLAYS
Fans unable to attend the games in person this season will have two ways to watch.
•Purchase a pay-per-view ticket through the SIMS Educational Sports Network website at http://simsacademy.flywheelsites.com/. The cost is $8 per household, per game (the same price as a typical general admission ticket at the gate).
•The broadcast will be replayed for free at 8 p.m. on the following Tuesdays and Thursdays after each game on BOLD TV, available on Comcast Xfinity channels 21 and 24. All that is needed is a Comcast cable subscription.
MEASURES IN PLACE
The school district is requiring all spectators at games to wear masks at all times when physical distancing is not maintained.
Fans are asked to practice physical distancing and sit at least six feet apart from other fans. In the stands, look for marked seating areas (tapes, cones, etc.) that show appropriate spacing, officials said.
To avoid open containers, all concessions items will be bottled or prepackaged items, according to the release. Fans are not allowed to bring any personal food or drink items into the stadium.
