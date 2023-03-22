BASA (7-4 overall, 4-3 region) couldn’t get back on track, as it took a 6-0 loss to undefeated No. 2-ranked Tallulah Falls (12-0 overall, 8-0 region) Tuesday night at home.
Two back-to-back goals in the 16th and 18th minutes by the Indians sucked the life out of the Blazers, and they were unable to regain their footing in the matchup from there.
Head coach Sam Perry attributed those two quick scores to “little mistakes” by BASA due to his team’s youth, which led to them hanging their heads from there on out.
“Because we’re a young team, we can’t get over that hump,” Perry said. “We can't puff our chest out in adversity. In adverse moments, we sink our chest in – but the boys have it in them. They're a very talented group.”
The Blazers got off to a strong start against their tough undefeated foes. The first 15 minutes of the game was a dogfight as both teams vyed for consistent possession.
“(It was just two good teams duking it out, which is what you want to see in a region game like this – first seed against second seed, currently,” Perry said.
“Overall, I'm just bitterly disappointed, because I thought we could have gone toe-to-toe with them. I thought that could have been a 2-1 game.”
With the youth, Perry expects his team to put themselves in a position to grow in each game, especially since the Blazers have the talent to go on the field and try new things at the team develops.
“I always try to tell them to make aggressive mistakes,” Perry said. “You're gonna make mistakes – you're 14 years old. I know you're not gonna be perfect. Just make a decision. If it's wrong, we'll talk about it, we'll learn. We're still in a learning process.”
“It's high school sports, man. It doesn't matter if they’re first in the state or 140th in the state, you got to show up, put the performance in, put the hard work in. 90% of all high school sports is just hard work.”
Even so, Perry said The Blazers “capitulated” and “fell apart” after taking the deficit. The Indians went on to score another goal before halftime and three more after the break.
In those moments, Perry expects his team’s leaders to show up and will the team back into the game, both mentally and on the scoreboard.
“(Those tough moments are) when you start to see who are your leaders and who aren't your leaders,” Perry said. “You got to be brave. When it's 2-0 down, who's gonna step up and be brave? Who's gonna take someone one-on-one? Who wants the ball? We can’t have people hiding down 2-0, 3-0 at halftime.”
BASA will have a chance to right the ship when it travels to Rabun County Friday before hosting Athens Christian Tuesday for Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.