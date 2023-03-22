BASA boys soccer

Freshman Brandon Tinoco dribbles in a non-region game on Jan. 30. The Blazers are now 7-4 overall and in the third seed in their region.

 Credit: Kaitlin Gebhard

BASA (7-4 overall, 4-3 region) couldn’t get back on track, as it took a 6-0 loss to undefeated No. 2-ranked Tallulah Falls (12-0 overall, 8-0 region) Tuesday night at home.

Two back-to-back goals in the 16th and 18th minutes by the Indians sucked the life out of the Blazers, and they were unable to regain their footing in the matchup from there.

