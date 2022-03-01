Barrow Arts and Science Academy gained another win Friday (Feb. 25) against Towns County 4-1 in its fifth region game of the season.
Towns County scored a goal in the first half, however that was the last goal BASA would allow in the game.
Gavyn Mclntrye, the captian centerback, controlled most of the game’s defense with nine steals. Gio Munoz scored two goals, Josiah Tavaeras and Noah Norris also booted a goal a piece.
“It's most likely that they’re the team that we're going to have to compete for the state position,” said head coach Michael Coburn. “It gives us a pretty good goal differential for any head to head tie breaker.”
This is the first year BASA has tried its hand in varsity soccer. The school has not excepted any senior students thus far so their team is made entirely of freshmen, sophomores and juniors. They’ve done surprisingly well for a team with no seniors winning against many other teams that are ranked top 10 in the state.
“We're building something strong for the future, “ Coburn said. “Were young but yet we're still very competitive with the best teams in the state. I'm extremely proud of what the kids have done so far, especially in our first year of our city program. I'll have most of these kids for four to five years so by their junior, senior years we should be a pretty strong team.”
BASA played Lake Oconee on Monday (Feb. 28) and lost 0-2. The Blazers will play Lincoln County at home on Thursday (Mar. 3).
“It will be a pretty good game,” said Coburn. “This week we're working a lot on set pieces like free kicks, how we want to defend free kicks, how we wanna set up when we take a free kick, throw-ins, corner kicks, basically any time there's a dead ball how can we generate a high potential for us to score on it.”
