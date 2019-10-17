The chances for the Atlanta Braves in game 5 of their playoff series with the St. Louis Cardinals went driving off a cliff toward rock-bottom quicker than weather in our state goes from one extreme to the next.
The series had been an evenly-matched affair through four games. In fact, the Braves had already come very close to winning it.
When the series moved back to Georgia (we really can’t say Atlanta anymore), the momentum and potential for winning seemed to be on the side of the Braves.
I was not able to be in front of my television set for game 5 and was not even in my vehicle, so radio was out of the question. Plans were to keep track of the contest on my phone. It would be a simple feature which tells you the score and inning. Nothing more because in reality that’s all you need to know.
I always wait a little while before checking because typically the first couple of innings move slowly despite there not always being a lot of offense produced.
When I did finally check my phone, I thought the score feature was malfunctioning. The score would not be 10-0 in the first inning. There was no way that could be right. There was literally no way the Cardinals pushed 10 runs across in the top of the first was there?
As we all know, the answer was yes. I’m not sure why, but I let out a slight chuckle when I saw the score. I mean what else could you do that point? 10-0? You’ve got to be kidding.
That tremendous collapse was nothing short of an embarrassment for a team that had worked to put together a quality regular season and win a division title in the process.
A season ago, the Braves seemed fortunate to make the postseason. For 2019 it was time to do something, at least win a series and maybe even more than that.
There was no drama in game 5, however. There can be no drama when you spot a team 10 runs before you even get to the plate.
The disappointment of the game (you almost could hear a collective groan from Braves fans) has to be up with some one of the biggest letdowns in our state’s sports history. That goes for professional teams and collegiate ones.
The other one that immediately comes to the mind was the collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. The final part of that game will likely be talked about as one of the greatest chokes of all time.
Most Falcon fans regard that collapse as the biggest in franchise history (some contend it is the biggest collapse in pro football due to it being a Super Bowl), but as a young fan I witnessed a similar meltdown in the second half by Atlanta’s professional football team.
In 1980, the Falcons were 12-4 in the regular season (with those losses all being close). Atlanta won the NFC West and hosted Dallas in the divisional round. For three quarters, it appeared the Falcons would advance to their first NFC Championship game.
However, a fourth-quarter breakdown saw the Cowboys, coached by Hall of Famer Tom Landry, show that playoff experience was important.
The NFL in 1980 was a different animal then. Players weren’t paid millions upon millions and rosters often looked the same for years. Quite frankly the pro game was better then.
As sports fans in this state, we have certainly experienced our share of disappointment. That’s true for both the Braves and the Falcons. Even the Atlanta Hawks have sailed on that boat as well.
It’s not just professional sports, however. This past weekend, the University of Georgia football team became involved in a game where both teams played, “let’s try to give the victory away.”
A few words about what happened in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 12, are needed. South Carolina decided it would accept the gift win despite numerous odd coaching moves by Will Muschamp. That game showed, if nothing else, that games are won the field and not on paper. That’s true even when neither team really wants to make the one final play that could seal the deal.
I’m not sure when I have seen a football game where both teams did everything in their power to allow the other to win.
Being a sports fan is great but it can also be frustrating. Just ask fans of teams located in our state.
—
