The successful 2019 softball season came to an end last week for the Apalachee High School Wildcats.
The campaign did not end, however, until the team made lasting memories including wins against two teams that were ranked No. 1 in the state at the time of the matchup. The season also included a second-place finish in Region 8-AAAAAA and a trip to Columbus as one of the final eight teams still competing.
A pair of one-run losses caused the team to return home sooner than it had hoped, but an impression had already been made by this group of players to all opponents. That notice indicated that AHS fast-pitch softball is and will be a force to be dealt with in future seasons.
As we talked about in this space last week, coach Allan Bailey deserves credit for his leadership with the team in his first season as head coach. Through the years I’ve talked with many coaches who have worked with softball as well as baseball teams. It’s not always easy. Success in one sport does not necessarily mean success in the other.
However, Bailey, who was already the head baseball coach at AHS, brought a sound philosophy to the softball field and his Lady Wildcat players responded to him.
Bailey took the approach of being positive while also pointing out what areas needed to be improved upon. After one win this season, Bailey reminded his players they had to show up every day ready to work and be set for whoever the opponent is.
The coach told his players that often times college scouts will only make one visit to a school to see certain players. Bailey told his team to always practice, work and play under the impression a college scout was standing right beside them watching every step they make.
Bailey, along with his coaching staff, clearly connected with the players on the 2019 team. Every game was not won but the AHS team certainly made the season a memorable one.
That’s what so great about high school athletics. In 10, 20 and even 30 years from now, these players will remember what took place during the 2019 fast-pitch season. Players will long be finished with high school and their softball careers (even if they play collegiately) but memories have a way of staying with high school athletic teams.
It was great to see how the community responded to and supported the Apalachee team. The players left the school last week with a cheering sendoff and an official escort by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. Players rode in comfort on a chartered bus. Their accomplishments warranted no less.
Once in Columbus, players and coaches ate at a nice restaurant as a team and no doubt grew even closer than they already were. Overnight trips have a way of doing that. You appreciate your teammates even more.
When AHS began play on the field in Columbus, the Wildcats battled until the final out in both of their contests. Two disappointing one-run setbacks were the result, no doubt leaving the players to think what might have been.
While the AHS softball players did not achieve the ultimate goal of each player who competes on the field, there is now such a positive atmosphere surrounding the program that one would be wise to look for similar results in 2020.
Going to Columbus is one of the goals of every team. Once you get there, you want to accomplish more. Getting there this season was an accomplishment. Next fall, look for the Wildcats to raise their own bar even more. It will be August before you know it and the AHS fast-pitch softball team will be back.
