So often the highly-hyped college football games fall far short of the pre-season hoopla.
Fortunately, that was not the case with the Georgia-Notre Dame contest last weekend in Athens. The game was what it was billed to be: a matchup between two top-10 teams.
In the past Notre Dame has shown it did not belong on the biggest of stages in college football. The Irish were good but certainly were not elite.
For this game, at least, Notre Dame showed it belonged. UGA was a two-touchdown favorite and while that seems like a lot of points considering the Irish were ranked seventh, it was probably the right amount.
Most UGA fans felt like the game would not be an issue in terms of winning. In this case it wasn’t being overconfident but rather simply going by Notre Dame’s recent history. I know of only one UGA die-hard who entered the game very cautious, and he turned out to be right.
The outcome was not decided until the final minute as the Irish had the football in Bulldog territory with a chance for a potential game-winning touchdown. While UGA would hold on, there certainly were some sighs of relief once the final fourth-down attempt by Notre Dame had fallen incomplete.
The win was a must for UGA, which really has to go undefeated with an SEC title to get into the college playoffs. Alabama has looked impressive in the SEC West and the two are on a path for a possible showdown in a couple of months.
Clemson has also shown it is not going away as the Tigers continue to hold the No. 1 spot in the polls.
Oklahoma and Ohio State remain strong so that is why UGA could not afford a regular-season loss even to a fellow top 10 opponent.
The SEC East is weak overall. Tennessee has taken a huge step backwards this season after showing previous signs of life. It’s somewhat odd for a program with a solid coaching staff.
Kentucky is also taking a step back in 2019 and Vanderbilt is, well, Vanderbilt. Missouri is a good team but certainly not great by any stretch of the imagination.
Florida is undefeated but with the starting quarterback out for the season for the Gators, it will be tough to defeat Georgia. Yes, I predicted Dan Mullen’s team would win the East but injuries are always the unknown factor. Take Jake Fromm away from UGA and the Bulldogs likely don’t win against Notre Dame.
Still a showdown between an undefeated Florida and an undefeated Georgia will be intriguing. It’s similar to how it looks for the Nov. 9 contest between Alabama and LSU. Currently the Tide is ranked second while the Tigers are fourth.
We still have a long stretch of road to travel in the regular season but already the top contenders have clearly been defined.
As for Notre Dame, it may not all be over for the Irish just yet. Their strong performance on the road in a loud, tough environment had to impress even the toughest skeptics.
If the Irish run the table the remainder of the way, it is still possible, this columnist believes, for the pride of South Bend to get into the Final Four. Without a conference title game to play, the chances increase. In reality, by not playing in a conference championship contest, Notre Dame should be eliminated from contention before the season begins.
Stay tuned for further developments. Crazy things tend to unfold along with each college season. This year is bound to be no different.
