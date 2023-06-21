Winder-Barrow and Bethlehem Christian traveled to Athens Tuesday, June 13 to participate in Kirby Smart’s 7-on-7 camp, which consisted of 32 teams from Georgia and South Carolina.
During pool play, the Bulldoggs went 2-2, while the Knights went 1-3.
Winder-Barrow opened play with a 21-20 win over Bluffton (SC). The Bulldoggs came away with the win after getting the game-clinching stop as time expired to maintain their lead.
PENDLETON 23 — WINDER-BARROW 6
However, Winder-Barrow followed that game with a 23-6 loss to Pendleton (SC) after taking an 16-0 deficit after the first three possessions of the game.
Pendleton scored first after three consecutive big passes for 8, 15 and 17 yards, respectively. Pendleton scored another three points after securing an interception on Winder on its first possession. The Bulldogs secured the 16-0 lead after completing three more deep passes for 6, 14 and 20 yards.
However, the Bulldoggs bounced back with a scoring drive of their own after junior quarterback Cam Hodge found receivers for 14, five, and six yards into the end zone. However, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs scored on their next possession, taking the 23-6 lead and the win.
WINDER-BARROW 26 — HABERSHAM CENTRAL 24
Winder-Barrow immediately bounced back with a strong start against Habersham Central. Senior defensive back AJ Johnson got an interception on the Raiders’ first throw of the game, putting the Bulldoggs up 3-0.
Hodge followed that up with a 4-for-4 drive on Winder’s first possession, giving his team the 9-0 lead early.
However, the Raiders fought back quickly with an interception of their own, followed by a 30-yard pass on offense to bring the game closer (11-9).
Then, Hodge completed a 40-yard pass to open the next series to extend the Bulldoggs lead to 18-9 with only minutes remaining.
The two teams went back and forth similarly for the rest of the game. That is, until time ran out and the Bulldoggs secured the win.
MORGAN COUNTY 20 — WINDER-BARROW 12
In the final game of pool play, the Bulldoggs faced another set of Bulldogs, this time in the tune of Morgan County.
Winder struck first in terms of touchdowns, taking a 10-2 lead halfway through the contest. However, this would be its only touchdown of the game as Morgan County went on a 18-0 run with two consecutive drives with huge plays of 17, 23, 10, 8 and 22 yards on each of their completions.
HABERSHAM CENTRAL 21 — BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 5BCA got out of the gates slow Tuesday, as the Knights took a double-digit loss to the Raiders. Habersham Central scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions, taking an early 17-2 lead.
BCA was able to tack on another three points when Caleb Craft secured an interception on Habersham’s next possession.
NORTH GWINNETT 23 — BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 8
The second game for BCA went similarly to the first, as the Knights gave up touchdowns on two of the Bulldogs’ first three possessions to take a 16-2 deficit.
However, the Knights scored on their next drive as senior Elijah Goddard caught a huge 36-yard reception to set up BCA in scoring position. Senior Josh Adams found himself open in the end zone for the Knights’ first score of the morning.
The Bulldogs scored on their next possession, which proved to be the nail in the coffin.
BCA won a close one in their next game against Morgan County, taking the 23-22 win. The Knights lost their last game 34-9 to JL Mann to wrap up pool play.
In tournament play, BCA was seeded 23rd, and Winder-Barrow was seeded 32nd. Both teams would be eliminated in the first round. Winder was dismantled 21-0 by No. 1-seeded Breman. BCA was taken out by No. 10-seeded Athens Academy 20-15.
